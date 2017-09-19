Pedro Baez fails latest test in Dodgers' 6-2 loss to the Phillies

Dave Roberts could not have engineered a softer landing. In the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Roberts sent Pedro Baez to protect a one-run lead against the No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 hitters of a last-place team. It was a test, perhaps the last, to see if Baez belonged on the Dodgers postseason roster.

Baez flunked the test. He does not belong — this past month has made that clear. Baez unraveled in excruciatingly tedious fashion on Tuesday: He gave up a leadoff triple. He hit a batter. He walked another. He walked in a run with the bases loaded. At last, his night ended when young Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins ripped a three-run double.

Baez saw his September earned-run average ballon to 22.50. Earlier in the summer, he operated as Kenley Jansen’s primary set-up man. He has pitched himself out of that role and closer to oblivion. It is hard to imagine the Dodgers ignoring Baez’s collapse and trusting him in high-leverage situations, the sort of situations in which he has struggled in years past.

The four-run meltdown cost the Dodgers a lead fashioned by a solo homer from Yasmani Grandal and an RBI double from Curtis Granderson. Yu Darvish allowed only one run but could not complete the sixth inning. The Dodgers have lost two in a row.

Behind the plate was Grandal. His playing time has slipped away as October grows near. Austin Barnes may become the starting catcher in the playoffs. Barnes broke out in 2017 by producing an .881 on-base plus slugging percentage. Grandal has shriveled at the plate. He entered Tuesday with a .161 batting average since Aug. 1.

“As we close out this season, for us to count on him being in the lineup, we’ve got to see at-bat quality,” Roberts said. “For me, this last few weeks, it hasn’t been there.”

Grandal delivered a rejoinder in the third inning. He pounced on a changeup from Phillies starter Aaron Nola and deposited a solo homer into the left-field seats. Grandal became the sixth Dodger to hit 20 homers this season. He joined a group including Cody Bellinger (38), Yasiel Puig (26), Justin Turner (21), Corey Seager (20) and Chris Taylor (20).

Granderson has hit 24 homers this season, though 19 of those came as a member of the Mets. Granderson was batting .120 as a Dodger heading into Tuesday. He appeared unable to counteract a steady diet of offspeed pitches. Granderson’s homer on Monday heartened Roberts. So did Granderson’s at-bat in the fourth inning a day later.

After a one-out single by Bellinger, Granderson attacked a 1-0 fastball. He clanged an RBI double off the right-field wall. Bellinger skidded across the plate to pad Darvish’s lead.

Darvish was six days removed from a seven-inning gem against the Giants, an outing that felt encouraging after a lengthy battle to stabilize his delivery. Darvish allowed only one hit through three innings on Tuesday. The fourth presented more difficulty.

A leadoff double by outfielder Odubel Herrera, who raked a cutter into right field, put stress on Darvish. Herrera took third on a groundball. He could have trotted home on a two-out drive by outfielder Aaron Altherr, who swatted a grand slam against Clayton Kershaw on Monday, into right-center field.

The baseball met resistance from the elements. The winds were swirling above Citizens Bank Park, the product of a storm that caused a 29-minute delay to start the game. As the baseball descended, Taylor bumped into Granderson as he secured the third out.

A miscommunication between Bellinger and Darvish hurt the Dodgers in the sixth. Bellinger swept forward to fetch a groundball hit by Philadelphia infielder Cesar Hernandez. Darvish ran to cover first base. Bellinger lobbed the ball toward Darvish. The baseball was behind him, and Darvish was looking toward the base when it arrived. Bellinger was charged with a throwing error.

Two batters later, Herrera stroked a single. Hoskins spoiled a pair of two-strike fastballs. The count ran full. Hoskins smacked another fastball into left field for an RBI single to put Philadelphia on the board and end Darvish’s evening.

Baez cost Darvish the victory. Philadelphia infielder J.P. Crawford ripped a 97-mph fastball into center field for a triple. Baez clipped catcher Jorge Alfaro with a fastball. A walk by Hernandez loaded the bases.

Herrera came up with two outs and the bases loaded. He is a left-handed hitter. In the bullpen, left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani was ready. Roberts kept his arms crossed in the dugout and left Baez on the mound. He afforded Baez an opportunity to prove he belongs in October.

Herrera walked on four pitches, all misguided fastballs. Hoskins saw 10 fastballs before clubbing Baez out of the game with a liner into the left-center gap. Baez would pitch no longer.

