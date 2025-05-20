Yoshinobu Yamamoto starts it, Dodgers finish it with walk-off win over Arizona

Tuesday night did not go as the Dodgers drew it up.

But, in the middle of a season-long four-game losing streak, they’ll take a win however they can get it.

Despite getting seven shutout innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and being two outs away from a straightforward 1-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dodgers took a much more complicated route to an eventual 4-3 walk-off victory in the 10th.

Tanner Scott blew his third save in 12 opportunities this year by giving up a home run to Gabriel Moreno with one out in the ninth. The Dodgers’ offense, which had been wasteful with scoring opportunities all night, stranded two more runners in the bottom of the ninth. And in the 10th, Scott returned to the mound and gave up a two-run homer to Corbin Carroll, putting the Dodgers on the doorstep of a five-game losing streak that would have felt even worse.

Instead, the Dodgers rallied in the bottom of the 10th. Tommy Edman led off with an RBI double. Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman were both intentionally walked with first base open. Will Smith got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the score. And, finally, Max Muncy walked it off with a sacrifice fly to deep center that easily scored Ohtani from third.

Yamamoto’s contributions might have been wasted. The Dodgers’ inconsistencies at the mound and plate remain present. But, a homestand that was barreling toward total disaster might now end on a high note, the Dodgers setting up a series rubber match with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday while maintaining a narrow lead in the National League West at 30-19.