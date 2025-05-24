Prep talk: City Section takes over Dodger Stadium on Saturday

The thrill of victory at Dodger Stadium is legendary, and this was from 2023 when Birmingham defeated Carson 3-1 in the City Section Open Division championship game. The finals return on Saturday.

It’s the greatest gift to baseball players who attend schools in the City Section. Every season since 1969, except for two years during the pandemic of 2020 and 2021, the championship game has been played at Dodger Stadium.

The championships return to Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Marine League rivals Banning and Carson will face off at 10 a.m. for the Division I title, followed by El Camino Real taking on Venice at 1 p.m. for the Open Division championship. There’s free parking and tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for students. Gates open at 9 a.m.

Come out tomorrow 10am Dodger stadium pic.twitter.com/6adVyCmaNV — Carson Baseball (@Carson_ColtsBB) May 23, 2025

Three of the four semifinal games were decided on walk-off hits, showing the parity this season.

In the Open Division, El Camino Real has its top two pitchers ready to go. Devin Gonor will get the start and Luke Howe has four innings left to throw if needed. Venice has its ace, Noel Moreno (12-1) available.

As usual, handling the environment and dimensions of Dodger Stadium will be key, from catchers preventing balls in the dirt from going to the backstop to outfielders making catches in the sun.

Banning has beaten Carson two of three times this season. Carson is coming off a dramatic win in the semifinals over Taft in which Xavier Allen hit a walk-off, two-run home run in the 11th inning.

Canon King of Venice is coming off a five-for-five performance against Birmingham. El Camino Real has won nine City titles.

All the teams involved will be invited to play in the Southern California regionals that begin in two weeks.

