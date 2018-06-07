Dodgers offense overcomes loss of Dennis Santana in 8-7 win over Pirates

Jansen was the last to arrive. He came to the mound moments after Brock Stewart, who was pitching for the second day in a row despite spending the majority of his career as a starting pitcher, surrendered a three-run home run which cut the lead to two. Jansen gave up a solo homer in the ninth to Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli but finished the save as the Dodgers (31-31) completed this 5-1 road trip.