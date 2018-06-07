Dodgers offense overcomes loss of Dennis Santana in 8-7 win over Pirates

On Wednesday afternoon, as the Dodgers lounged before a game at PNC Park, Yasiel Puig offered a challenge to Kenley Jansen: $500,000 if Jansen could solve a Rubik’s Cube lying around the visitors’ clubhouse. The wager was not serious; Jansen still pondered it as Puig left the room. “I have until the ninth inning,” Jansen mused.
A day later, in the eighth inning of an 8-7 victory over the Pirates, Jansen confronted a different sort of puzzle. The Dodgers needed him to collect the final five outs of a game that had sapped an already depleted bullpen. Handcuffed by a last-minute injury to rookie starting pitcher Dennis Santana, manager Dave Roberts called on nine different relievers in Thursday’s series finale.
Jansen was the last to arrive. He came to the mound moments after Brock Stewart, who was pitching for the second day in a row despite spending the majority of his career as a starting pitcher, surrendered a three-run home run which cut the lead to two. Jansen gave up a solo homer in the ninth to Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli but finished the save as the Dodgers (31-31) completed this 5-1 road trip.
The relievers had entered in the second inning of Wednesday’s loss. They started even earlier on Thursday after Santana was diagnosed with soreness in his right lat muscle. The group suppressed Pittsburgh’s lineup well enough as the Dodgers offense came to life.
Joc Pederson swatted a pair of home runs, which gave him five on this trip, a flurry which followed a 53-game stretch in which he hit just one. Pederson started the game with a home run. After the lineup manufactured runs in the fourth and fifth inning, Puig delivered a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth. Cody Bellinger homered for the third day in a row, this time a two-run shot in the seventh. Pederson delivered another two-run blast in the eighth.
The trip began with a game started by a reliever at Coors Field, part of a coordinated effort to ease Santana’s transition into the majors by letting him make his big league debut in relief. The team expected Santana to make his first start on Thursday. His body did not cooperate.
The Dodgers understood the potential peril in relying on a pair of rookies, Santana and Caleb Ferguson, to make their first big league starts in this series. But it could not have gone much worse than this. Ferguson could not finish the second inning on Wednesday. Santana never made it to the mound.
As Santana warmed up on Thursday, the coaches noted something amiss with his delivery. They made the call to scratch him less than 10 minutes before the first pitch.
The decision caused chaos inside the Dodgers clubhouse. The training staff tried to figure out what was wrong with Santana. The relievers scrambled for nine innings of work. Roberts chose Hudson as the first man up.
Hudson had started only once since 2012, the year he underwent his first elbow ligament reconstruction. He required a revision a year later and remodeled himself as a reliever. He had thrown 4 1/3 innings in the previous five days, including a four-out stint on Wednesday. After inheriting a lead courtesy of Pederson’s leadoff homer, Hudson retired the side in the bottom of the first.
Scott Alexander scooped up three outs in the second. The relievers did not allow a hit until Pedro Baez yielded a leadoff single in the third. Baez gave up another hit, a well-placed bunt single by second baseman Josh Harrison, before outfielder Gregory Polanco tied the game with a sacrifice fly.
The Dodgers reclaimed the lead in the fifth. Bellinger doubled off Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon. Chris Taylor threaded a single up the middle. With Bellinger at third base, Breyvic Valera squeezed a bunt to the right side of the infield. It was a clean single and it brought Bellinger home. The offense produced another run in the fifth after Pederson led off with a double, Max Muncy singled and Matt Kemp beat out a potential double-play ball.
Puig drove home a fourth run in the top of the sixth. The bottom half of the inning was torture for Roberts and his relievers. Into the fray came Josh Fields, who had pitched the night before. He walked the leadoff hitter and surrendered an RBI double to Pirates first baseman Josh Bell. Roberts sent Edward Paredes to face left-handed-hitting outfielder Josh Dickerson; Dickerson struck out.
When Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle used David Freese, a right-handed batter, as a pinch-hitter, Roberts elected to play matchup baseball. He chose Erik Goeddel as his third reliever of the inning and seventh of the game. Goeddel gave up a single on a swinging bunt and a run soon scored on a sacrifice fly.
The Dodgers rebuilt their cushion with two swings from Bellinger and Pederson. Bellinger teed off on a hanging curveball from Pirates reliever Tyler Glasnow in the seventh. An inning later, Pederson offered similar treatment for reliever Michael Feliz. When Feliz flipped a slider over the middle, Pederson bashed it beyond the center-field fence.