Dodgers Dugout: A different viewpoint on the pitching situation

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell. A sad farewell to Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret Houlihan on “M*A*S*H*,” one of my favorite shows. All that’s left now are Hawkeye, B.J., Radar and Klinger.

Newsletter Are you a true-blue fan? Get our Dodgers Dugout newsletter for insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Once again, in the quest to give you some different voices to hear from during the season, I have reached out to Jake Reiner, who has co-hosted The Incline: Dodgers Podcast with Kevin Klein since 2020. Reiner, an actor, writer, and producer based in Los Angeles, executive produced and starred in the romantic comedy “Things Like This,” which is currently playing in theaters across the country. Reiner was featured in the final season of HBO Max’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He’s also born into television royalty as the son of Rob Reiner and grandson of the late Carl Reiner.

This interview was conducted via email.

Q. How long ago and why did you become a Dodger fan?

Reiner: I’ve been a Dodgers fan ever since I learned what baseball was as a young child growing up in Los Angeles. The love of baseball is something that has been passed down from my grandfather to my father and then to me. Both my grandfather and father were originally New York Giants fans that converted to Dodgers fans for different reasons. My grandfather switched his allegiance because he fell in love with Jackie Robinson, and my father changed sides when the Giants traded his beloved Willie Mays to the Mets. I was lucky enough to be born into it after they were already bleeding Dodger blue. Thank God!

Q. How do you assess this season’s team?

Reiner: This year’s team is fascinating because there is a lot to improve with this roster and yet they’re still leading the division. It’s no secret the offense has carried them the entire time. I love the way they’re scoring because they aren’t just reliant on the home run. They’re manufacturing runs, hitting with runners in scoring position, and no deficit feels too large to overcome. The biggest mystery to me is why can’t any of their pitchers stay healthy? We’ve seen a few seasons of this recently, especially with the starting rotation. It’s honestly frustrating as a fan of a team that is so well-run in every aspect but we can’t seem to get a straight answer as to why guys such as Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell can’t stay on the mound.

Q. A genie grants your wish and says you are the owner of the Dodgers and can make three immediate changes. What changes do you make?

Reiner: 1. I would start Hyeseong Kim every day. Kim provides a type of offensive dynamic that the Dodgers don’t have anywhere on their roster outside of Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. He’s surgical with the bat, can beat out an infield single, steal bases, and has some pop. But unlike Ohtani, Kim plays the field at an elite level. Who knows how long Mookie Betts will be out with his fractured toe, so he may get some more opportunities at shortstop, but playing Miguel Rojas over Kim at this point should be considered a crime. I don’t care about platooning — Kim is the better player.

2. This brings me to my next point. I think Rojas’ time as a Dodger should come to an end. We saw how decisive the Dodgers were with Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes, and I think Rojas is next on the list. Not knowing everything he provides as a clubhouse leader, what he provides on the field is not cutting it. He kills too many rallies by grounding into double plays while leaving Ohtani on deck most times, he’s too slow, and his defense can be replaced. The Dodgers already employ Kim, Kiké Hernández, and Tommy Edman, who can do everything Rojas can do, but exponentially better. Plus, I’d like to see a guy like Alex Freeland get called up from OKC to see what he can do at the big league level.

Advertisement

3. My last change(s) might be the most obvious, which is the Dodgers need to stock up as much pitching as they possibly can get before the July 31 trade deadline. Two starters and two relievers would be ideal, but I know that might be asking for too much. I don’t trust Glasnow, Snell, and Roki Sasaki will all return and be effective. I also don’t trust Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, and Kirby Yates to return at full strength either. This might be a pessimistic view, but the Dodgers medical staff hasn’t instilled any confidence in me as it relates to the health of their pitchers.

Q. Tanner Scott is struggling right now. The Dodgers pitching is not as good as usual, and they have 14 pitchers on the IL. Do you remain patient, waiting for these guys to get healthy, or do you make a trade?

Reiner: I think you can be more patient waiting for some of the relievers to come back — especially if the Dodgers are able to maintain their standing in the NL West. But we’ve seen a lot of blown saves and home runs galore surrendered by this bullpen, which is not sustainable. If it were me, I’d actually try and find an innings-eating starting pitcher that can be effective and take the ball every fifth day. That might help the overworked bullpen. With all that said, the Dodgers offense has been able to weather the storm — I just hope they can keep this up until we get closer to the trade deadline.

Advertisement

Q. Last week, a website listed their 10 greatest Dodgers. A lot of fans were unhappy that Ohtani wasn’t among the top 10. Seems way too soon to consider him one of the 10 greatest Dodgers. What do you think?

Reiner: I think the fact that Ohtani won an MVP, had a 50-50 season, and won a title all in his first season with the Dodgers has fans salivating and already declaring him a Dodgers legend. I don’t doubt he’ll continue to put up monster numbers for this franchise, and I’ve even let myself think about him as the greatest player of all time, but let’s give him a few more seasons in blue to truly cement himself in the top 10. While we’re on the topic, I think Freddie Freeman could crack that list too when it’s all said and done.

Q. Do you have a favorite moment from your podcast, and how can fans listen to it?

Reiner: We’ve had a lot of cool guests on the podcast over the years: Shawn Green, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Tim Neverett, Stephen Nelson, Gavin Stone, Dalton Rushing, Bob Nightengale, and Victor Rojas to name a few (all of them basically). However, I’d say one of my favorite moments, which was also a tragedy, was when the Dodgers got swept by the Diamondbacks in the 2023 NLDS. I don’t think my co-hosts or I had ever been this collectively animated on a single episode. The pain and frustration we released was as therapeutic as it was completely unhinged. We can laugh about it now because the Dodgers eventually cleaned up their postseason woes from 2022 and 2023 to win it all in 2024.

Fans can listen to us on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, or anywhere you get your podcasts! Please also follow us on X @TheInclinePod!

Advertisement

The Yankees series

It’s funny how the order of victories can change how you view a series. The Dodgers get a great comeback victory over the Yankees on Friday, then blow them out Saturday, before losing Sunday, and some act like it’s the worst thing that has ever happened. If it had been reversed, and the Dodgers had lost Friday, then had an amazing comeback victory Saturday and a blowout victory Sunday, those same people would be talking about how amazing the Dodgers are.

The fact of the matter is the Dodgers won two of three from the team many believe is the best team in the American League. This is a good thing.

The Dodgers are beginning a tough stretch of games right now. The next 16 games are: Four against the Mets, three at St. Louis, three at San Diego, three against San Francisco, three more against San Diego. Only one day off in the middle of all of that. At the end of those 16 games, we will know a lot more about just how good this team is. Right now, they are off to a good start. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.

All-time leaders

Which batters struck out the most with the Dodgers?

Franchise

1. Matt Kemp, 1,179

2. Duke Snider, 1,123

3. Gil Hodges, 1,108

4. Eric Karros, 1,105

5. Chris Taylor, 1,044

6. Andre Ethier, 938

7. Pee Wee Reese, 890

8. Max Muncy, 882

9. Ron Cey, 838

10. Willie Davis, 815

Los Angeles only

1. Matt Kemp, 1,179

2. Eric Karros, 1,105

3. Chris Taylor, 1,044

4. Andre Ethier, 938

5. Max Muncy, 882

6. Ron Cey, 838

7. Willie Davis, 815

8. Steve Garvey, 751

9. Mike Marshall, 724

10. Steve Yeager, 703

11. Cody Bellinger, 691

12. Bill Russell, 667

13. Raúl Mondesi, 663

14. Justin Turner, 647

15. Davey Lopes, 629

Is there a top 10 Dodgers list you’d like to see Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and let me know.

Top 10 Dodgers

I asked you what sort of top 10 list you’d like to see, and the response was overwhelming for “Top 10 Dodgers at each position.” So, starting with the next newsletter, we will go position by position, listing the top 10 for each. Up first will be shortstop. And I’d like to hear from you, Who do you think are the top 10 Dodgers shortstops of all time? Rank them in order, and I’ll compile it and present your list after I give you mine.

Who are your top 10 Dodgers shortstops of all time (including Brooklyn)? Email your list top10shortstops@yahoo.com and let me know.

Advertisement

Bad news for Phillips

When Evan Phillips was first put on the IL, the Dodgers thought it would just be for the 15 days required. But no. The Dodgers announced Saturday that Phillips would undergo Tommy John surgery, which means he probably won’t pitch again until after the 2026 All-Star break.

A tough blow for the bullpen, which still has key members Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Kirby Yates and Brusdar Graterol on the IL.

He can see clearly now

Since putting on glasses, Max Muncy is a new man. In the 25 games since then he’s hitting .262/.387/.536 with six homers and 27 RBIs, 17 walks and 17 K’s in 84 at bats. Sometimes, patience pays off.

Though if I were the Dodgers, I’d bring a top optometrist and ophthalmologist to spring training next season.

Boiling point

Sammy Roth writes our “Boiling Point” newsletter, which deals with environmental concerns. His most recent newsletter takes a look at how the familiar orange and blue 76 logo, a longtime Dodgers sponsor, is now also sponsoring the, wait for it .... San Francisco Giants. Roth writes:

“Long before Clayton Kershaw donned No. 22 and Fernando Valenzuela wore No. 34, another number told fans it was time for Dodger baseball: 76.

“Union Oil Co., the 76 gasoline brand’s former owner, helped finance Dodger Stadium’s construction. The brand’s current owner, Phillips 66, remains a major sponsor. Through six World Series titles, orange-and-blue 76 logos have been a constant presence at Chavez Ravine. They tower above the scoreboards and grace the outfield walls.

“So when 76 recently posted on Instagram that it had begun sponsoring L.A.’s rivals in San Francisco — with an orange-and-blue logo on the center field clock at Oracle Park — some Dodgers fans weren’t pleased.....

Advertisement

An interesting newsletter, worth a read, which you can do here.

These names seem familiar

A look at how some prominent Dodgers from the last few seasons are doing with their new team (through Sunday). Click on the player name to be taken to the baseball-reference page with all their stats.

Batters

Cody Bellinger, Yankees: .253/.330/.443, 224 plate appearances, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 8 homers, 32 RBIs, 118 OPS+

Michael Busch, Cubs: .266/.366/.486, 205 PA’s, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 8 homers, 33 RBIs, 143 OPS+

Jason Heyward, Padres, .176/.223/.271, 95 PA’s, 2 doubles, 2 homers, 12 RBIs, 39 OPS+, on the IL

Gavin Lux, Reds: .291/.380/.400, 200 PA’s, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 22 RBIs, 112 OPS+

Advertisement

Zach McKinstry, Tigers: .267/.358/.420, 205 PA’s, 10 doubles, 4 triples, 3 homers, 19 RBIs, 122 OPS+

Joc Pederson, Rangers, .131/.269/.238, 146 PA’s, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, 6 RBIs, 49 OPS+, on the IL

Keibert Ruiz, Nationals, .280/.327/.363, 168 PA’s, 7 doubles, 2 homers, 17 RBIs, 97 OPS+

Corey Seager, Rangers: .276/.317/.466, 107 PA’s, 4 doubles, 6 homers, 12 RBIs, 124 OPS+

Chris Taylor, Angels: .091/.091/.091, 11 PA’s, -48 OPS+ (numbers with Angels only)

Justin Turner, Cubs: .210/.302/.272, 96 PA’s, 2 doubles, 1 homer, 11 RBIs, 67 OPS+

Advertisement

Trea Turner, Phillies: .299/.358/.423, 257 PA’s, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers, 25 RBIs, 117 OPS+

Miguel Vargas, White Sox: .236/.313/.423, 233 PA’s, 15 doubles, 8 homers, 26 RBIs, 108 OPS+

Alex Verdugo, Braves: .259/.320/.326, 147 PA’s, 9 doubles, 10 RBIs, 82 OPS+

Pitching

Walker Buehler, Red Sox: 4-3, 4.44 ERA, 46.2 IP, 46 hits, 15 walks, 42 K’s, 93 ERA+

Jack Flaherty, Tigers: 3-6, 3.94 ERA, 59.1 IP, 47 hits, 19 walks, 72 K’s, 101 ERA+

Kenley Jansen, Angels: 0-2, 5.19 ERA, 11 saves, 17.1 IP, 19 hits, 7 walks, 16 K’s, 80 ERA+

Advertisement

Craig Kimbrel, Braves: in the minors

Kenta Maeda, Cubs: 0-0, 7.88 ERA, 8 IP, 9 hits, 6 walks, 8 K’s, 52 ERA+, in the minors

Ryan Pepiot, Rays: 3-5, 3.21 ERA, 70 IP, 61 hits, 20 walks, 56 K’s, 121 ERA+

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays: 0-0, 6.00 ERA, 3 IP, 3 hits, 0 walks, 1 K, 74 ERA+, on the IL

Ryan Yarbrough, Yankees: 3-0, 2.83 ERA, 41.1 IP, 30 hits, 11 walks, 40 K’s, 139 ERA+

Is there a player you’d like to see listed here? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com and let me know.

Advertisement

Up next

Monday: New York Mets (Tylor Megill, 4-4, 3.52 ERA) at Dodgers (Dustin May, 3-4, 4.20 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Tuesday: New York Mets (Griffin Canning, 5-2, 3.23 ERA) at Dodgers (*Clayton Kershaw, 0-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.12 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, TBS, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Wednesday: New York Mets (*David Peterson, 4-2, 2.69 ERA) at Dodgers (Tony Gonsolin, 3-1, 5.23 ERA), 7:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

Thursday: New York Mets (Kodai Senga, 5-3, 1.46 ERA) at Dodgers (Landon Knack, 2-2, 5.22 ERA), 1:10 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570, KTNQ 1020

*-left-handed

In case you missed it

Hernández: ‘I have no words for it.’ Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani inspires awe and confidence

Mookie Betts dealing with fractured toe, won’t start against Yankees this weekend

Advertisement

Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery

And finally

A look at Maury Wills’ 104 stolen bases in 1962. Watch and listen here.

Until next time...

Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me at houston.mitchell@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @latimeshouston . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .