Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig leaves game with back tightness, hopes to avoid disabled list

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig felt his back tighten up during batting practice on Friday afternoon. The tension increased during the game, and when he checked his swing in the fourth inning of a 7-2 victory over Miami, he winced with discomfort. Puig took a walk, but he required a visit from a trainer at first base.

After scoring on a home run by Brett Eibner, Puig left the game. The official diagnosis of his injury was tightness in the lower and middle portion of his back. Manager Dave Roberts indicated he was unsure when Puig would return to the lineup.

Puig expressed his hope that he could be able to play on Saturday or Sunday. With a day off on Monday, the Dodgers can delay a decision on placing him on the 10-day disabled list. Puig would prefer the team keeps him active. He offered an amusing rationale.

“I’m not going on the DL,” Puig said in English. “I need to be back on the field, to keep hitting, and go to Miami for the All-Star Game. I’m not going on the DL”

The All-Star Game?

“I’m not going on the DL,” Puig repeated.

“Vote for Puig,” quipped translator Jesus Quinonez.

Puig is currently batting .243 with a .753 on-base plus slugging percentage. He and rookie Cody Bellinger have each hit a team-best eight home runs.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes