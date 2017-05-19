Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig leaves game with back tightness, hopes to avoid disabled list

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig felt his back tighten up during batting practice on Friday afternoon. The tension increased during the game, and when he checked his swing in the fourth inning of a 7-2 victory over Miami, he winced with discomfort. Puig took a walk, but he required a visit from a trainer at first base.
After scoring on a home run by Brett Eibner, Puig left the game. The official diagnosis of his injury was tightness in the lower and middle portion of his back. Manager Dave Roberts indicated he was unsure when Puig would return to the lineup.
Puig expressed his hope that he could be able to play on Saturday or Sunday. With a day off on Monday, the Dodgers can delay a decision on placing him on the 10-day disabled list. Puig would prefer the team keeps him active. He offered an amusing rationale.
“I’m not going on the DL,” Puig said in English. “I need to be back on the field, to keep hitting, and go to Miami for the All-Star Game. I’m not going on the DL”
The All-Star Game?
“I’m not going on the DL,” Puig repeated.
“Vote for Puig,” quipped translator Jesus Quinonez.
Puig is currently batting .243 with a .753 on-base plus slugging percentage. He and rookie Cody Bellinger have each hit a team-best eight home runs.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes