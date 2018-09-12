Dodgers' woes against the Reds continue in 3-1 loss

Zero and six.
Say it aloud. Scribble it on a piece of paper. Shout it into the void. Stare at the record and ponder the implausibility.
Zero.
And.
Six.
The Dodgers have played the Cincinnati Reds, a last-place team in the midst of an organizational rebuild, six times this season. The Dodgers have won precisely zero of those games, the latest a 3-1 defeat in front of more empty seats than fans at Great American Ball Park.
If the Dodgers do not participate in the playoffs this October, there are plenty of statistics to ponder: The earned-run average of the bullpen in August, the season-long stumbles in high-leverage situations, the various slumps plaguing their lineup. Or they can just look at this: An 0-6 record against a tanking team, one with marginal talent on its roster and even less to play for.
On Tuesday, the Dodgers fell under the spell of Reds right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo and committed their usual sins against the concept of hitting with runners in scoring position. They finished the game with none, the sole source of offense a solo home run from Joc Pederson in the sixth.
That was not enough to offset the performance of Hyun-Jin Ryu, who was victimized by a slew of Dodgers castoffs. Ryu surrendered three runs in five innings. It was better than the seven-run stinker supplied by Alex Wood on Monday, but it still earned Ryu a loss.
The Reds granted perennial All-Star Joey Votto a day off Tuesday. In his place at first baseman was Brandon Dixon, a 26-year-old former third-round pick by the Dodgers. He had been shipped to Cincinnati in a three-team deal struck before the 2016 season. The Dodgers received outfielder Trayce Thompson, infielder Micah Johnson and pitcher Frankie Montas.
All three players have left the organization. A fractured back derailed Thompson. Johnson was traded in 2017. Montas became part of the package sent to Oakland for Rich Hill and Josh Reddick. The prospect value of Montas, which helped bring Hill to Los Angeles, is the trade’s most redeeming feature three years later.
Dixon was slugging only .362 when he stepped up to face Ryu in the second inning. He watched as Ryu missed with a curveball. Ryu tried an 87-mph cutter to even the count. The pitch hovered over the middle. Dixon launched the pitch into the empty seats comprising the second deck in left field.
An inning later, another member of that deal came to bat for Cincinnati. Scott Schebler punishes left-handed pitchers like Ryu. He clubbed a 90-mph fastball over the fence in right field for Cincinnati’s second solo shot.
Early on, the Dodgers mounted little resistance to Castillo. He struck out seven batters in the first three innings. Cody Bellinger whiffed on an 89-mph changeup and Yasmani Grandal swung over an 89-mph sinker to strand two runners in the first. Castillo struck out the side in the third, finishing off Max Muncy with another two-seamer to end the frame.
Castillo kept gobbling up outs. He retired 15 Dodgers in a row after a single by Manny Machado in the first inning. The streak ended in the sixth.
Before Castillo stumbled, Ryu gave up another run in the fifth. Schebler led off with an infield single. Jose Peraza — the third former Dodger sent in that same three-team trade — contributed a single. Scooter Gennett deposited an RBI single in left to bring home Schebler.
Pederson broke Castillo’s reverie in the sixth. Castillo challenged him with an elevated, 95-mph fastball. The ball landed in the right-field seats, walloped for Pederson’s 20th home run of the season.
The homer did not faze Castillo. He brought Muncy to his knees with an 0-2 changeup. Machado grounded out to end the inning.
The Dodgers managed to drive Castillo out of the game in the seventh. Reds manager Jim Riggleman turned the lead over to his bullpen after Grandal doubled and Verdugo took a one-out walk.
To the mound jogged Sal Romano, a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher with a 5.41 earned-run average. Chris Taylor fell behind in the count and flied out to right, too shallow to bring home Grandal from third. A walk by Puig loaded the bases for Justin Turner, who had been given the day off to rest his legs.
A new pitcher greeted Turner. Cincinnati reliever David Hernandez offered Turner three fastballs before turning to a slider. Turner chopped the pitch into a ground for the third out.