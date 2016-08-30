Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw likely bound for rehab assignment after pitching in simulated game

Clayton Kershaw completed two simulated innings on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, but team officials indicated the Dodgers ace probably will require a minor league rehabilitation start before he can be activated from the disabled list.

“My guess is that Kersh will want to pitch in a major league game tomorrow,” said Andrew Friedman, the team’s president of baseball operations. “With the time he’s missed, my guess would be the next step would be a minor league assignment. I think it will take a little bit of time to build him up in a way for him to be strong through September and hopefully October, as well.”

Kershaw has not pitched for the team since June 26 because of a herniated disk in his lower back. The Dodgers hope he will require only one rehab outing.

Kershaw was one of four pitchers on the disabled list to throw in the simulated game against hitters from Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. Brett Anderson (blister on left index finger) completed four innings. Brandon McCarthy (hip stiffness) and Scott Kazmir (neck stiffness) each logged five innings.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated Kazmir was the closest to rejoining the Dodgers. Anderson and McCarthy may require minor league outings.

That gives them something in common, it appears, with Kershaw. Friedman sounded upbeat about his prized left-hander.

“It was a great step in his progression,” Friedman said. “He felt great after, which is obviously everything that we cared about. As we knew he would, he said he wasn’t as sharp as he would want to be, but he’s always going to say that. The most important thing is he felt great.”

No decision on Puig

The Dodgers have not decided if Yasiel Puig, who hit .361 in his first 18 games after being demoted to triple-A Oklahoma City, will merit a call-up when the rosters expand in September, Friedman said.

Friedman declined to comment on a report from FanRag sports that Puig was claimed off waivers by an unknown team. The Dodgers are more likely to trade Puig in the off-season, when they can deal with all 29 clubs.

“Virtually all players in August go through waivers, and it is a confidential process,” Friedman said. “It’s something that, if and when there’s a trade to announce, that’s when that news becomes public. But for the most part, it’s a formality, where virtually all guys go through, most guys get claimed, and very few deals come as a result of it.”

Fien up, Baez down

The Dodgers recalled reliever Casey Fien and sent reliever Pedro Baez to double-A Tulsa. The two-level demotion for Baez involves a scheduling quirk. Baez will be eligible to return on Sept. 6, when the double-A season ends. Baez has a 7.50 earned-run average in 13 outings in August.

