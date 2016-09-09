Dodgers plan to activate Andre Ethier on Saturday

Andre Ethier flew from Los Angeles and met the Dodgers at Marlins Park on Friday, arriving midway through the game. The team plans to activate him on Saturday, Manager Dave Roberts said.

Ethier has yet to take a single at-bat for the club since fracturing his leg on a foul ball in March. The bones have not fully healed, but the team is hopeful that Ethier can contribute during the final month of the season.

“We’ve got to get him involved,” Roberts said before Friday’s game. “He’s going to get some occasional starts. He’s going to be used off the bench, to pinch-hit in some big spots. With Andre, a lot of it is contingent upon his leg.”

Ethier appeared in 11 rehabilitation games for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He split his time between the outfield and designated hitter.

Ethier will join an outfield mix that already includes Joc Pederson, Josh Reddick, Yasiel Puig, Howie Kendrick, Andrew Toles and Rob Segedin. Roberts cast the logjam as an encouraging issue.

“It’s a great problem to have,” Roberts said. “But it starts with these guys being ready when called upon.”

An ignominious record

To make room for Clayton Kershaw on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers recalled injured pitcher Carlos Frias and placed him on the 60-day disabled list. Frias is suffering from an oblique injury.

Frias became the 28th Dodger placed on the major league disabled list this season, which breaks the record of 27 set by the 2012 Red Sox.

Rotation takes shape . . . for now

After leaving his rehabilitation outing this week because of an injury, Scott Kazmir underwent a bone scan in his thoracic area on Friday. The results of the scan were not available before the game. Roberts expects Kazmir to miss at least a couple weeks as he rebuilds arm strength.

With Kazmir down, the team will turn to Jose De Leon on Monday at Yankee Stadium. Julio Urias will start Tuesday. Kershaw is tentatively scheduled to pitch Wednesday.

Kershaw would like to remain on a five-day schedule. But the team could be flexible on the other days, in order to give extra rest to Kenta Maeda and prevent excessive fatigue on Rich Hill’s blisters.

