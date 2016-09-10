Andre Ethier returns, hopes to contribute to Dodgers'pennant run

After missing the first five months of the season due to a broken leg, Andre Ethier was activated from the disabled list for Saturday’s game against the Miami Marlins. He will have to wait a day before he joins the Dodgers starting lineup.

Manager Dave Roberts plans to play Ethier in left field on Sunday, as he attempts to integrate him into the outfield mix. Ethier did not object to Roberts’ usage of him, both men said.

“It’s great to see that he’s open to whatever role that we have for him,” Roberts said.

Ethier appeared in 11 games on a rehabilitation assignment with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga. He split time between the outfield and the designated hitter. The Dodgers do not expect him to contribute at his full capacity, as his fractured leg has not completely healed.

“I told him I’m ready and willing to do whatever it is the last 20 games here to help out,” Ethier said. “I don’t expect much, other than getting a chance to contribute when he thinks I’m ready or he thinks I can.”

Kershaw is still slated for Wednesday

Clayton Kershaw played catch on Saturday afternoon, which the Dodgers interpreted as an encouraging sign after he threw three innings his comeback outing on Friday.

Roberts indicated that Kershaw’s status on Saturday mattered more than his performance the night before, when he gave up two runs and struck out five after missing 75 days with a herniated disk.

“That was, for me, bigger than the results, the line score yesterday,” Roberts said. “Just to see how he felt today. You see him walking around with a smile. In talking to our training staff, they said he came out of it well.”

Kershaw is still scheduled to pitch on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. He said he felt his usual brand of post-start soreness.

“Nothing alarming,” he said.

