Dodger Stadium Express to run this weekend, even with curfew restrictions

Fans walk to the gates in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium before a against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Shaikin
The Dodger Stadium Express is scheduled to operate normally this weekend, even as the bus departs from and arrives at an area subject to curfew restrictions.

The service, which provides fans a free ride between Union Station and Dodger Stadium, “will be running per usual,” Metro senior director of communications Missy Colman said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Mayor Karen Bass imposed an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the downtown area most impacted by protests against federal immigration enforcement, and by the violence, looting and vandalism that sometimes accompanied them. She said she expected the curfew to last several days.

Dodger Stadium is outside the curfew zone, but Union Station is within it. The Dodgers’ games against the rival San Francisco Giants are scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4:10 p.m. on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Metro posted that “normal bus and rail service” would continue in the downtown area. Colman said Metro would provide fans with any updates at alerts.metro.net or via X at @metrolaalerts.

The Dodgers did not respond to a message asking whether the team would make any changes that might affect how fans arrive at and depart from games this weekend.

Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

