Dodgers pitcher Kenta Maeda lands on disabled list after pitching gem

The Dodgers continued to utilize the 10-day disabled list as a strategic asset Thursday by shutting down Kenta Maeda because of tightness in his left hamstring. The ailment did not prevent Maeda from logging a season-high 8 1/3 innings the night before.

Maeda is the third Dodgers starting pitcher to ride this carousel. He was taken off the roster to make room for Hyun-Jin Ryu, who spent 10 days on the disabled list because of a bruised hip. In the interim, Brandon McCarthy went on the disabled list after he suffered a separation in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in a weight-room accident.

Like McCarthy and Ryu, Maeda is not expected to be sidelined for more than 10 days. The Dodgers are using this approach to navigate through the season while shuffling six or seven starting pitchers. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that Maeda experienced “a hamstring incident a few weeks ago,” which Maeda was able to play through.

“There was some fatigue from before,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “I was able to pitch fine, and I felt fine. It was something that the club just wanted to be careful with.”

The Dodgers decided to give Maeda time off after Rich Hill (blister) completed five perfect innings in a rehabilitation outing with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Hill is expected to return to the rotation Tuesday, after McCarthy returns Monday.

There are currently seven pitchers floating through the orbit of the team’s rotation. Only Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch 200 innings during the regular season. The Dodgers may have to shift Alex Wood back to the bullpen next week to make room for Hill or McCarthy.

“We’ve talked about our starting pitching depth, and depth in general, for a long time,” Roberts said. “For us to act on it, to be prudent, I think that’s kind of what made that whole decision.”

He added, “If we, as an organization, see the potential for injury, whether it be a shoulder, a glute or a hamstring, and we can get ahead of it and shorten the season and get them back to 100%, as as much as possible — we’ve shown we’re going to do that.”

The injury did not prevent Maeda from completing a normal workout in the weight room.

Short hop

Adrian Gonzalez (elbow soreness) could begin a rehabilitation assignment as early as next week, Roberts said.

Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes 3-year-old filly wins Senorita Stakes Caption Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Beth Ann Salei, the widow of Ducks alumni Ruslan Salei, and their children, Alexis, Sandro and Ava, take part in a new player-alumni ceremony the hockey franchise implemented for the current playoffs -- marking off banners numbered 1 through 16, with each representing one of the 16 wins it takes to claim the Stanley Cup. Caption Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Tyler Asemota, Charlie Sherman, Earnie Sears are standouts Caption Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Transfer is in sharp form at passing competition Caption Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight. Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías answers 15 questions about baseball, soccer and ponders who will win when Canelo and Chavez fight.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes