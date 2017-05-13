Dodgers are hopeful second baseman Logan Forsythe can return by the next homestand

On Thursday, the Dodgers will return to Dodger Stadium for a three-series, 11-day homestand. At some point during that stretch, manager Dave Roberts hopes, second baseman Logan Forsythe will return from the disabled list.

Roberts expects Forsythe (broken toe) to start a rehabilitation assignment as a designated hitter Tuesday. He is unsure how many games Forsythe will need. Thus Roberts created a wide runway in predicting a return.

“I don’t want to speculate any further,” Roberts said Saturday. “We’ll get through Tuesday, and then we’ll see how it goes.”

Forsythe was injured after getting hit by a pitch April 18. The team has leaned on Chase Utley and Chris Taylor to replace Forsythe in the interim. Forsythe was hitting .295 with a .748 on-base-plus-slugging percentage when he went on the disabled list.

Forsythe is likely to come back before utility man Rob Segedin, who was shut down on the same day as Forsythe. Segedin’s rehabilitation has become “stagnant,” Roberts said. The medical staff has diagnosed Segedin with turf toe on his right big toe. It is a benign name for a painful condition.

“NFL players deal with that a lot,” Roberts said. “From what I understand, it could be a two-week thing, it could be a 12-week thing. Each player is different.”

Segedin still feels pain when he swings and runs, Roberts said.

Short hops

Yasiel Puig received his second day off this season, even with Colorado starting a left-handed pitcher. Roberts wanted to see backup outfielder Brett Eibner in action. The Dodgers face a series of roster decisions when pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Rich Hill come off the DL next week. Either Eibner or Scott Van Slyke could be optioned to create an opening.

