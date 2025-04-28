Dodgers place pitcher Tyler Glasnow on injured list with shoulder inflammation

Tyler Glasnow warms up before the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Glasnow left before the start of the inning because of shoulder discomfort.

Less than a month ago, Tyler Glasnow couldn’t have sounded more confident.

After tossing five shutout innings in his season debut against the Atlanta Braves on March 31, the oft-injured 31-year-old Dodgers pitcher believed he had finally unlocked the secret to better health.

That night, the 6-foot-8 right-hander said his mechanics felt “really synced up;” following offseason changes to the spine angle, release point and thought process behind his long-limbed delivery.

Advertisement

He spoke highly of the tweaks he had made in his offseason training regimen — including, notably, the elimination of heavy balls from his winter throwing program — taking his encouraging early results as a sign they’d “really been working.”

Most of all, Glasnow described himself as pitching “athletic and free and good” on the mound; having seemingly found the kind of comfortable delivery that has so often eluded him over an injury-plagued 10-year career.

“My body just feels a lot better,” Glasnow said. “It’s moving more fluid.”

Less than a month later, those quotes ring hollow.

On Monday, Glasnow was placed on the injured list with what the team called shoulder inflammation — signifying that the pitcher sustained no structural damage, but still felt too much discomfort to continue pitching.

Advertisement

Manager Dave Roberts did not have an immediate timeline for how long Glasnow, who left his start Sunday before the start of the second inning after feeling a “grabbing” sensation in his shoulder, might be out.

With Glasnow on the injured list, the Dodgers are down two starting pitchers. Blake Snell, who also went on the injured list earlier this month with shoulder inflammation, remains out after getting a pain-relieving injection in his shoulder recently.

