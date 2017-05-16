Dodgers give a day off to Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger

Corey Seager reached into his locker and grabbed an orange can of Fanta. He took a gulp and grinned. His evening, he said, called for little else.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave the day off to both Seager and rookie Cody Bellinger on Tuesday against San Francisco. Bellinger had not received time off since he debuted. Seager had played in 38 of 39 games.

“It was just a way for me to get both of these guys a day off,” Roberts said.

Seager took the National League by storm in 2016. He finished third in the MVP voting and was the unanimous choice for rookie of the year. After a torrid April, he has cooled off this month. Seager was hitting .216 in May with a .651 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Seager described his season as “not great.” Roberts has suggested Seager must show a little more patience at the plate. Seager indicated he is still searching for his most comfortable swing.

“There’s been some times when you just don’t feel good,” he said. “I’ve had some low parts, already, that you hope to not have. It’s just been a constant battle to try to figure it out.”

Despite his overall dissatisfaction, Seager has hit six home runs and posted an .851 OPS.

Dayton demoted

By sending down left-handed reliever Grant Dayton in order to activate Rich Hill off the disabled list, the Dodgers entered Tuesday’s game carrying Luis Avilan as the only left-hander in the bullpen.

Roberts prefers to have two, but he indicated the team could live with one for the time being. Adam Liberatore (groin strain) will be eligible to rejoin the team this weekend, but Roberts did not say definitively that he would be ready.

The team is not considering shifting left-handed pitcher Julio Urias to the bullpen, Roberts said. After his disjointed spring training, Urias will be afforded “a good runway to make his starts and get on a consistent program,” Roberts said.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Follow Andy McCullough on Twitter @McCulloughTimes