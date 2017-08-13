Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants to focus on the season, not his contract status

In his first year as the Dodgers’ manager, Dave Roberts was honored as National League manager of the year. In his second year, the Dodgers are on pace to shatter the franchise record for victories, for a franchise that started play in 1884.

Roberts has less job security than Andy Green.

In the fall of 2015, the Dodgers hired Roberts and the San Diego Padres hired Green. Each first-time manager got a three-year contract; the Dodgers also reserved a fourth-year option on Roberts’ contract.

On Sunday, before San Diego played the Dodgers, the Padres extended Green’s contract through 2021, saying they did not want him to enter next season with the uncertainty that it might be his last. The radically rebuilding Padres finished in last place in Green’s first season; they are in fourth place this season.

Roberts’ contract is not guaranteed beyond next season, but he said Sunday this was not the time to discuss that issue.

“The season is the focus,” Roberts said. “We don’t want anything to detract from our focus.”

Roberts said he hopes his Dodgers tenure extends beyond his current contract.

“This is my dream job,” he said.

Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, declined to discuss whether the team might extend Roberts’ contract this winter, saying any conversations about negotiations should remain private.

“We have a really good working relationship and look forward to continuing that relationship as far as we can see out,” Friedman said.

Friedman said Roberts has done “a tremendous job” and warrants a second consecutive manager of the year award.

Kershaw update

On the last day of July, the Dodgers added Yu Darvish to their starting rotation. By the last day of August, they hope to welcome back Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday. Then, while the Dodgers are out of town, he is expected to go on a minor league rehabilitation assignment that Roberts said “might be” for only one game.

Whether Kershaw requires one minor league start or two, his return from a lower back strain would fit within the original window of four to six weeks.

Daddy’s back

In his first appearance in nine days, reliever Luis Avilan pitched a scoreless inning. Avilan had been on the paternity list so he could join his wife for the birth of their son, Sebastian.

Avilan said he was not tired.

“I’m getting plenty of sleep,” he said. “He’s in Miami with my family.

“You should ask my wife. She might have a different opinion.”

Branching out

The Dodgers activated reliever Chris Hatcher and optioned Kyle Farmer to triple-A Oklahoma City.

When they called up Farmer last month, they listed his position as “catcher.” When they sent him back Sunday, they listed his position as “catcher/infielder.” Roberts said Farmer would play third base, first base and catcher and indicated he would return when rosters expand in September.

CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Conor McGregor takes questions about his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. during media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 13-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Their discussion includes Sean McVay's first game as coach, quarterback Jared Goff and the arrival of receiver Sammy Watkins from Buffalo. CAPTION Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. Receiver Sammy Watkins, who the Rams acquired in a trade with the Bills earlier this week, arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday and watched the preseason game against the Cowboys from the sideline. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. drew a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout at his boxing club in Las Vegas. CAPTION Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas. Unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. draws a big crowd of reporters and photographers during a workout attended by the media on Thursday in Las Vegas.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin