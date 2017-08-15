Dodgers trade Chris Hatcher to the Oakland Athletics

Chris Hatcher had his equipment bag packed, the one with the Dodgers logo. He had just been told he had been traded to the Oakland Athletics, and he quickly changed into street clothes, exchanged a few hugs and handshakes, and left in search of a more secure job.

“I don’t really know much about Oakland,” Hatcher said outside the Dodgers’ clubhouse. “I just know they have a lot of guys here.

“They gave me plenty of leash, and I didn’t really pitch to expectations. It is bittersweet. Hopefully these guys can go win a ring, and I can be successful in Oakland.”

Hatcher, Austin Barnes and Enrique Hernandez all were acquired in a 2014 trade that sent Dee Gordon and Dan Haren to the Miami Marlins. Hatcher opened the 2015 season as the Dodgers’ closer — Kenley Jansen was on the disabled list — and the Dodgers’ front office remained intrigued with his arm strength and ability to pitch at any point in the game.

But the results simply were not there. Hatcher posted a 5.53 earned-run average last season and a 4.66 ERA this season. The Dodgers activated him from the disabled list Sunday, but Manager Dave Roberts said the team had no significant role for him.

“To get Hatch innings was going to be hard to come by,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers got $500,000 in international bonus pool money from the A’s — essentially, a few extra bucks to sign Latin American teenagers.

Hatcher, 32, is making $1.25 million this season, and the Dodgers might well have cut him in the winter rather than offer him a contract subject to salary arbitration. The A’s now have six weeks to try to turn him around and decide whether to keep him next season.

“To go to a team that had a lot of interest gives Chris a new opportunity,” Roberts said.

Short hops

With Joc Pederson starting Tuesday in a one-for-35 skid, Roberts moved Yasiel Puig from eighth in the batting order to sixth and dropped Pederson to eighth. Roberts said that configuration would remain “for the foreseeable future,” but he has not said where Adrian Gonzalez would bat — or whom he would displace in the lineup — when he is activated this weekend. … If Clayton Kershaw’s simulated game Wednesday goes well, he could pitch in a minor league game within the next week and perhaps rejoin the Dodgers by the end of the month. … The Dodgers activated infielder-outfielder Rob Segedin. … Roberts said he expected reliever Grant Dayton and outfielder Franklin Gutierrez to join outfielder Andre Ethier on minor league rehabilitation assignments shortly.

