Dodgers' loss in last game of trip adds insult to injury

At least it's over.
At least, after 10 days away from home, the Dodgers can return to Los Angeles on Sunday evening. They departed Mexico with a losing record, one worsened by this three-city trip, which ended with a 3-0 defeat to the Padres at Monterrey Stadium.
The Dodgers went 4-7 on this visit to San Francisco, Arizona and Monterrey. The consequences to their roster were more severe. The team lost Corey Seager, Yasiel Puig, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw to injury, with Kershaw being placed on the disabled list Sunday. The patchwork roster played listless baseball throughout the trip, save for a combined no-hitter led by Walker Buehler on Friday.
On Sunday, the Dodgers went hitless in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position. They stranded 13 runners. They were held scoreless for six innings by Padres starter Eric Lauer, a 22-year-old making his third career appearance in the majors.
Thrown into the Dodgers' rotation as an emergency option, Ross Stripling contributed four scoreless innings. He scattered four hits and struck out five. He had pitched in relief three days ago, so his pitch count was limited.
Tony Cingrani was less successful in the fifth. He gave up a one-out single to Travis Jankowski. Up next was Eric Hosmer. Cingrani fell behind in the count. He fed Hosmer a 3-1 fastball. Hosmer did not miss, hitting a two-run homer.
San Diego produced another run in the seventh. Appearing in his second inning of relief, Pedro Baez permitted a leadoff triple by Jankowski. Three batters later, Yimi Garcia faced Franchy Cordero, who stroked an RBI single.
