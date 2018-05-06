Dodgers' loss in last game of trip adds insult to injury

The Dodgers went 4-7 on this visit to San Francisco, Arizona and Monterrey. The consequences to their roster were more severe. The team lost Corey Seager, Yasiel Puig, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw to injury, with Kershaw being placed on the disabled list Sunday. The patchwork roster played listless baseball throughout the trip, save for a combined no-hitter led by Walker Buehler on Friday.