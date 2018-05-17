Dodgers hopeful Rich Hill can make next start

The Dodgers plan to reincorporate a pair of left-handed pitchers into their roster on Saturday against Washington, with Rich Hill scheduled to make his start despite a blister issue and reliever Tony Cingrani expected to leave the disabled list where he has been recovering from shoulder inflammation.
Hill completed a bullpen session on Wednesday at Marlins Park. He was removed in the sixth inning of his last outing when the blister flared up on his left middle finger. This was the same digit which suffered a cracked fingernail and subsequent infection in April. Manager Dave Roberts was still confident Hill could pitch this weekend.
"Rich is on for Saturday," Roberts said. "Ready to go."
Cingrani has not pitched since May 8. He experienced fatigue during his outing in San Francisco on April 27. Cingrani termed this "dead arm," but the symptoms continued after that appearance.
The Dodgers could face weather-related complications this weekend. The forecast calls for significant rain in Washington on Friday and Saturday. The Dodgers do not have a day off on Monday, with a series scheduled to start against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium.
KERSHAW MAKES PROGRESS
Clayton Kershaw expanded his throwing program to play catch from a distance of 90 feet on Wednesday. Kershaw has been playing catch regularly since landing on the disabled list on May 6 with biceps tendonitis. He is eligible to come off the 10-day disabled list this week, but is not expected to throw off a mound during this road trip.
"I'm not sure what the plan is tomorrow," Roberts said. "He may be off tomorrow. I'm not sure. But today was good. It was really good."
PROSPECT SANTANA BOUND FOR OKC
The Dodgers promoted pitching prospect Dennis Santana to triple-A Oklahoma City. Santana, a 22-year-old right-hander, posted a 3.96 earned-run average in eight starts for double-A Tulsa. He struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings. After Walker Buehler, Santana might be the most promising young pitcher in the Dodgers organization.
