Dodgers' Matt Kemp moves into second place among outfielders in voting for National League All-Star team

Roberts said Clayton Kershaw, who returned from a lower back strain to allow two earned runs and five hits in three innings, striking out four and walking one, against the New York Mets on Saturday, completed his bullpen workout Monday and will start Thursday’s game against the Cubs. … Shortstop Chris Taylor, limited by a sore left hamstring to a pinch-hitting role for four games, ran the bases, took batting practice and fielded grounders Monday, but Roberts said he would have to show “significant improvement” to start Tuesday night. … Relievers Pedro Baez (right biceps tendinitis) and Tony Cingrani (left shoulder strain) are scheduled to throw off a mound later this week. “They’re both tracking in the right direction,” Roberts said. … Batting practice was optional Monday after thunderstorms and a pilot change delayed the team’s flight home from New York by three hours Sunday night. The Dodgers did not arrive in Los Angeles until about 1 a.m.