Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen gets day off after latest stumble

Jansen has been effective this season, with 32 saves and a 2.83 earned-run average, but still below his peak performance in 2016 and 2017, when he posted a 1.58 ERA. His peripheral numbers are also discouraging, after striking out 14 batters per nine innings from 2016 to 2017, he is down to 10.2 strikeouts per nine this season.