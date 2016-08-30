Julio Urias will start Friday, but after that his role with Dodgers is unclear

In the last two weeks, Julio Urias has become a critical component of the Dodgers rotation, delivering 12 innings of one-run baseball against Cincinnati and the Chicago Cubs. He will start again Friday night against San Diego. But after logging 108 innings already this season, he is pushing up against his innings restriction, and is unlikely to start for the team in October.

“It would be really difficult for him to start every fifth day through October,” Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, said before Tuesday’s rainout at Coors Field. “It’s something that we’re assessing. We have a good feel for that range, and a lot of it will have to do with how well he’s maintaining his stuff.”

The Dodgers have not revealed an official limit for Urias (5-2, 3.71 earned-run average), but the number is believed to be between 120 and 130 innings. Urias could shift to the bullpen after Friday’s outing. Friedman indicated he could contribute as a reliever in the playoffs.

Urias, a 20-year-old left-hander, could throw about 150 innings or more next season, when he figures to have a more consistent role on the big league staff.

“It was important to get him to a certain threshold, just to build off of for next year,” Friedman said. “But because of the injuries [in the starting rotation], we’re going to probably get there sooner than we would ideally like.”

No decision on Puig

The Dodgers have not decided if Yasiel Puig, who hit .361 in his first 18 games after being demoted to triple-A Oklahoma City, will be called up when rosters expand in September, Friedman said.

Friedman declined to comment on a report from FanRag Sports that Puig was claimed off waivers by an unknown team. The Dodgers are more likely to trade Puig in the off-season, when they can deal with all 29 clubs.

“For the most part, it’s a formality, where virtually all guys go through [waivers], most guys get claimed, and very few deals come as a result of it,” Friedman said.

Rainout reshuffle

Ross Stripling will start the day game on Wednesday against Colorado. Rich Hill will pitch the nightcap.

Fien up, Baez down

The Dodgers recalled reliever Casey Fien and sent reliever Pedro Baez to double-A Tulsa. The two-level demotion for Baez involves a scheduling quirk. He will be eligible to return on Sept. 6, when the double-A season ends. Baez had a 7.50 ERA in 13 outings in August.

