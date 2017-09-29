Dodgers promote speedy Tim Locastro for last-minute playoff audition

When the season ended for the triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers four weeks ago, Tim Locastro returned to his home in Auburn, N.Y., and started a project for the winter: painting his parent’s basement.

Locastro, a 25-year-old utility player, hit .388 for Oklahoma City and stole 34 bases in 41 tries between triple-A and double-A Tulsa, but he figured his year was over. He received “no indication” from Dodgers management that he might receive a call-up, he said. Even so, he traveled to his alma mater, Ithaca College, to hit and lift once or twice a week, when he wasn’t busy painting.

On Thursday afternoon, Locastro received a call from Gabe Kapler, the Dodgers’ director of player development. Kapler quizzed Locastro on his offseason routine and nutrition. A few hours later, Kapler called back and asked if Locastro had plans for this weekend. Locastro went to break the news to his parents.

“I’ve got good news and bad news,” Locastro told them. “The bad news is the basement won’t be finished for a little while. The good news is I’m going to the big leagues.”

And that is how the Dodgers, a team that has spent the past month puzzling over its best 25-man postseason roster for October, staged a last-minute audition. The team does not intend to use him as a hitter. He is here for his speed, manager Dave Roberts said, and he has a viable chance to aid the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Few men understand the value of a pinch-runner in October better than Roberts, who raced into Boston Red Sox lore by stealing a season-saving base off New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera in the 2004 playoffs. Roberts described Locastro as a “burner.” He has three days to prove he belongs.

“I’m playing with the house’s money right now,” Locastro said. “I’m going to go out there and try to steal some bases.”

The timing of his promotion was curious. The team invited a raft of call-ups once the rosters expanded in September. The congestion in the clubhouse coincided with the team’s 1-17 skid. Yet at the start of the month, general manager Farhan Zaidi explained, Locastro was not considered an option for October.

A series of dominos fell these past few weeks. The most expensive domino was Adrian Gonzalez, who was shut down for the season on Wednesday after he reinjured his back. By that point, Gonzalez had not produced enough to merit a spot on the bench in the postseason. He will not travel with the team for the rest of the year.

“At one point, Adrian was a lock, and now he’s out,” Zaidi said.

With Gonzalez fading from relevance, no other position player stepped into the void. Joc Pederson has hit .118 in September. Trayce Thompson was hitless in September before a single in Friday’s third inning.. Rob Segedin has a .526 on-base-plus-slugging percentage this season. Alex Verdugo looked overmatched at the plate and ruffled feathers by showing up late to a game in Washington. O’Koyea Dickson injured his left shoulder, and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Locastro.

“On Sept. 1, I didn’t think we viewed it as plausible that we would have a running specialist on our playoff roster, based on all the other candidates that we had,” Zaidi said. “Now, it’s at least a possibility.”

Five spots on the bench appear to be filled, with outfielder Andre Ethier, utility man Enrique Hernandez, catcher Austin Barnes, second baseman Chase Utley and third catcher Kyle Farmer expected to make the team. The presence of Farmer allows Roberts to use Barnes as his primary right-handed pinch hitter.

The Dodgers would appear to be deciding whether to carry Locastro or an eighth pitcher. The team has turned quiet about who will be their fourth starter, with Alex Wood and Hyun-Jin Ryu as the candidates. While Wood has outperformed Ryu this season, scouts said they believe Wood’s arsenal has regressed in the second half, and he could provide a dynamic arm out of the bullpen.

For these next three days, they will see if Locastro can offer a similar weapon on the bases. The team acquired Locastro, a 13th-round pick in 2013, from Toronto in exchange for international signing bonus pool money. He did not expect to spend this weekend with the Dodgers.

Then again, the Dodgers did not expect him to be here, either.

“To go through the process and to see how it looks,” Roberts said, “there’s no downside.”

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes