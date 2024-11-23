Letters to Sports: UCLA-USC rivalry smack talk goes both ways

Go beyond the scoreboard
Dear Mr. Foster,
It probably just seems like the smarter students don’t go to USC, because UCLA is obviously easier!
Ted Bartscherer
Pasadena
DeShaun Foster, no stranger to the crosstown rivalry, tried his hand at a little smack talk this week, which reminded of the time late USC head coach John Robinson, while addressing a large gathering of fans and boosters prior to the 1979 big game, proclaimed: “Raise your hand if you’re a Trojan. Or, if you’re a Bruin, raise your standards.”
Steve Ross
Carmel
On Tuesday, Ryan Kartje complimented USC for its new and more cooperative way of dealing with the NCAA when being investigated for violations. That is a little like complimenting a career criminal for pleading guilty instead of insisting on a jury trial. Save the compliments for when they stop committing the crimes.
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
It is true that full cooperation with NCAA investigations is the best way to go. After the USC sanctions several other programs were investigated for infractions that in some cases were worse than what USC was accused of. These schools got off fairly easy by bending the knee and kissing the ring.
However, this does not excuse the NCAA‘s vindictiveness against USC. In order to get back at USC for being “defiant” they accepted at face value dubious testimony (the marketers themselves who were suing Bush) and “evidence” later found to be suspect or untrue. They scapegoated a USC assistant coach — costing him his job — and later had to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by this coach.
In a court of law this would never survive an appeal. And a court of law works within sentencing guidelines, not piling on extra punishment because they didn’t like the manner in which the defendant defended himself. Unfortunately for USC this wasn’t a court of law but that doesn’t make it justified.
Pete Skacan
Manhattan Beach
Let’s see: Texas, coached by Steve Sarkisian, is ranked third, and Mississippi, coached by Lane Kiffin, is ranked ninth in the college football playoff rankings.
Can’t find USC, coached by Lincoln Riley in the top 25. Must be some kind of misprint, no?
Kip Dellinger
Santa Monica
Shohei Ohtani unanimously wins the National League MVP award in his first year with the Dodgers using only half his talent. He didn’t throw a single pitch in a game. Are you kidding me?
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
Dodgers, feel free to stop spending (“Dodgers to meet with Juan Soto, signaling more big spending is possible this winter”). I’d like to be able to afford to attend a game before I die. Sometimes I actually miss Frank McCourt.
Jeff Friedman
Newhall
If I’m the Dodgers, I’m bowing out of the Soto sweepstakes. Last time I checked, this hot-dogging, average fielding guy (and ex-Padre to boot) was not exactly a positive influence in the clubhouse like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Hernández guys! Save the $700 million.
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
Dodgers, please do not acquire Juan Soto. His behavior — rude and arrogant — suggests a character that will not benefit our Dodgers. The Padres did not become a very good team until he left. The Yankees lost.
Our Dodgers are a team of great players and positive people who seem to care about each other enough to win big. Soto will only disrupt this culture.
Get pitchers!
Louise Schwartz
Los Angeles
OMG! Call the doctor. For once I’m in total agreement with Bill Plaschke. The only thing he didn’t mention — get one or two free-agent starters like Burnes and/or Snell. Leave the lineup alone.
Mike Schaller
Temple City
I have been a big fan of high school sports for many years. I always believed that it was the purest level of competition. Pro sports lost me when big money teams began monopolizing, causing my beloved Pirates to fall by the wayside. College sports lost me when under the table money and other illegal deals permeated recruiting and now, of course, NIL money is changing the landscape. I thought high school sports was immune until I saw recently in The Times that Kaleena Smith, a female high school basketball player, signed an NIL and she is just a sophomore. But what’s next — NILs in grade school? I can only hope Not In my Lifetime!
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
If LeBron James wants to win one more title, maybe he should continue his bandwagon career and go back to Cleveland for a third time.
Jay Ross
West Los Angeles
