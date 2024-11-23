Letters to Sports: UCLA-USC rivalry smack talk goes both ways

On Tuesday, Ryan Kartje complimented USC for its new and more cooperative way of dealing with the NCAA when being investigated for violations. That is a little like complimenting a career criminal for pleading guilty instead of insisting on a jury trial. Save the compliments for when they stop committing the crimes.

Alan Abajian

Alta Loma

It is true that full cooperation with NCAA investigations is the best way to go. After the USC sanctions several other programs were investigated for infractions that in some cases were worse than what USC was accused of. These schools got off fairly easy by bending the knee and kissing the ring.

However, this does not excuse the NCAA‘s vindictiveness against USC. In order to get back at USC for being “defiant” they accepted at face value dubious testimony (the marketers themselves who were suing Bush) and “evidence” later found to be suspect or untrue. They scapegoated a USC assistant coach — costing him his job — and later had to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by this coach.

In a court of law this would never survive an appeal. And a court of law works within sentencing guidelines, not piling on extra punishment because they didn’t like the manner in which the defendant defended himself. Unfortunately for USC this wasn’t a court of law but that doesn’t make it justified.

Pete Skacan

Manhattan Beach