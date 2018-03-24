Yasiel Puig homers, hits road as Dodgers blitz Kansas City

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers moved Puig into the third spot in the batting order on Friday — so he could get back to Los Angeles sooner. The team planned to give several veterans the day off on Saturday before the Freeway Series begins on Sunday. "He's going to catch a flight," Roberts said. "We're trying to acquiesce to some of the guys." Puig responded by homering in his first at-bat. He exited in the bottom of the third inning. Puig finished the spring with a .349 batting average. He homered in his final two games.