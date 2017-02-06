Dodgers agree to terms with former Giants reliever Sergio Romo

The Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3-million contract with veteran reliever Sergio Romo, according to people familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity because Romo must pass his physical before the deal becomes official.

Romo, 33, missed two months with San Francisco in 2016 due to a flexor strain, so the physical cannot be considered a formality. But he finished the season well, and was reported to be throwing without problems while pitching for Mexico in the Caribbean Series.

Romo posted a 2.64 earned-run average last season. He had spent the entirety of his nine-year career, including a turn as closer on a championship club in 2012, with the Giants. He grew up in Brawley.

The Dodgers needed another right-handed pitcher for the bullpen, and Romo fills that void. He may replace Joe Blanton as the primary set-up man for closer Kenley Jansen. Like Blanton, Romo is a decorated veteran who leans on his slider.