Dodgers 'confident' in field condition after sewage incident; fans offered discounts to Marlins series

The Dodgers expect to play their season opener as scheduled Thursday after fixing the plumbing problem that resulted in an on-field flood Tuesday.
The team said "issues with the drainage system at Dodger Stadium" had triggered the flooding. In its statement, the team did not specify the issues but said they had been repaired and it was "confident that there will be no further issues."
The flood ended Tuesday's Freeway Series game against the Angels in the bottom of the fifth inning. At that point, since the Dodgers led and the Angels had batted five times, the game was considered complete under major league rules.
In a message sent to ticketed fans on Wednesday, the Dodgers apologized and "in acknowledgment of the inconvenience" offered discounts for tickets to the April 23-25 series against the Miami Marlins.
Refunds were not offered in the message. Dodgers president Stan Kasten had said late Tuesday that the team would sort out whether to offer refunds.
The Dodgers have not publicly said what substances were spilled, but pitcher Ross Stripling offered a clue after the exhibition finale had been called.
"Crappy way to end the spring," Stripling said. "Get it?"
