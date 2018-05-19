Dodgers activate reliever Tony Cingrani, send reliever Adam Liberatore to minors

The Dodgers activated left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani from the disabled list Saturday morning as the first of several bullpen moves for a doubleheader with the Washington Nationals.
Cingrani had not pitched since May 8 as he dealt with shoulder inflammation. The Dodgers optioned left-handed reliever Adam Liberatore as the corresponding move. Opposing batters hit .385 against him in May.
Cingrani has a 5.79 earned-run average in 2018. He starred last season as a situational reliever, facing usually only left-handed batters, but has struggled this season in an expanded role. Despite his difficulties, manager Dave Roberts planned for Cingrani to still pitch full innings as he returned from injury.
The Dodgers are expected to activate right-handed reliever Erik Goeddel before the second game. Roberts said the team still was deciding on which reliever to move off the roster to make room for Goeddel.
In addition to all this, right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia arrived in Washington as the 26th man. Garcia will be available for the second game.
