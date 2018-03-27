Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is designated for assignment

The Dodgers designated outfielder Trayce Thompson, a well-liked 27-year-old outfielder, on Tuesday afternoon in order to claim pitcher Cory Mazzoni off waivers.
The team has a 10-day window to see if Thompson clears the waiver wire. If no other team claims him, the Dodgers can offer him an assignment to triple-A Oklahoma City, where Thompson spent the majority of 2017. The Dodgers optioned Mazzoni to Oklahoma City.
Thompson, the son of former Laker Mychal Thompson and brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson, made a splash in the first half of 2016. Acquired from the White Sox the previous winter, Thompson hit 13 homers in 80 games. His production sagged as he dealt with a back injury, which was eventually diagnosed as a fracture.
Slowed by his rehabilitation, Thompson played sparingly in the majors last season. He hit .122 in 27 games and finished with a .483 on-base plus slugging percentage.
Thompson faced an uphill climb making the roster this spring. The outfield is already stocked with right-handed hitters such as Chris Taylor, Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, with Enrique Hernandez also deserving at-bats. Thompson posted a .633 OPS in exhibition games.
Mazzoni, a 28-year-old right-hander, has a 17.28 earned-run average in 14 big-league appearances. He spent most of last season in San Diego's minor-league system. The Cubs claimed him off waivers in November.
