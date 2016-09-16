Yasiel Puig gives Dodgers fan a souvenir after knocking her tooth out

In case you didn’t notice, Dodger Nation was out in full force during the Dodgers’ three-game interleague series against the Yankees in New York earlier in the week. But for one Dodgers fan, it’ll be a memorable series, to say the least.

After catching the final out of Monday’s 8-2 win over the Yankees, Yasiel Puig was besieged by a chorus of fans calling for the souvenir. So he obligingly tossed the ball into the seats. Unfortunately, it struck Dodgers fan Alyssa Gerharter in the mouth, knocking out a front tooth.

She was attended by ushers and then sent to the hospital where her tooth was reinserted and she hopes it will fuse with the bone, which will avoid the need for a replacement incisor, according to the New York Daily News.

In the end she was a good sport about it.

https://twitter.com/alyxxg/status/775595293547061248

Puig was appropriately concerned about Gerharter, and to show how bad he felt about the incident, he paid her a visit and together they held a sign with the hashtag “#PuigMyTooth.” Those who find the message familiar may remember Puig tweeted out “#PuigYourFriend” to Rams quarterback Jared Goff in late April when they engaged in a little Twitter feud about the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

https://twitter.com/YasielPuig/status/776230094016765952

Puig even included a signed baseball.

https://twitter.com/alyxxg/status/776238846228955137

Apparently, Gerharter also attended Wednesday’s game, but there was no tooth incident this time

https://twitter.com/alyxxg/status/776067194119655424

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com

MORE DODGERS NEWS

Three and a half months on sidelines, Alex Wood could be added to Dodgers' bullpen this weekend

Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda slated to start against San Francisco next week

Julio Urias will work out of Dodgers bullpen for the rest of the season