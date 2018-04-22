Ducks enter the offseason looking to adjust to NHL's evolving game

"When you go extended periods, playoff runs, you don't get the numbness that you feel today, or yesterday, or the day before, and that's a feeling you'll never experience unless you've walked it," said Carlyle, whose group reached the Western Conference finals one season earlier. "Those are not the good days because you're looking, and it's almost a state of depression that you go into that you don't know really what you should be doing that day to move on from it.