Chris Kreider waives no-trade clause to accept Rangers trade to Ducks

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider skates in front of Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood during a game in January.

Chris Kreider has agreed to move his no-trade clause to accept a trade from the New York Rangers to the Ducks, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been finalized.

The trade is expected to be completed Thursday.

Kreider, 34, is third on the franchise goal-scoring list with 326 after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers. He has two years left on his contract at an annual salary cap hit of $6.5 million.

Moving on from Kreider is general manager Chris Drury’s first offseason change to a roster that underachieved and missed the playoffs.

The New York Post was first to report Kreider accepting the move.