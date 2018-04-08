Ducks in an 'amazing' position heading into Stanley Cup playoffs

Getting into the playoffs was the Ducks' sole focus for a long time. It had to be. Now, they can try for more. "Just accomplishing the goal. Have to get in first, and that's kind of what we were harping on," Miller said before the Ducks knew who they'd face. "I don't think we have a preference. I don't know that you need to have a preference. Every team that makes it has had long stretches of good hockey."