Luc Robitaille expects Jim Hiller to return as Kings’ coach

Coach Jim Hiller guided the Kings to victories in the first two games of the first-round playoff series against the Oilers, who would go on to win the next four.

A day after parting ways with his general manager, Kings president Luc Robitaille expressed confidence in his head coach, saying he expected Jim Hiller would be back with the team next season. Yet the final decision, he added, would be with the new GM.

“Your general manager, you want to give him the freedom. You don’t want to lock up a new person that’s coming in,” he said. “But the record of what Jimmy’s done this year is really, really good. It would be really hard for any GM to say, ‘Well, this guy shouldn’t come back.’

“I think Jimmy is a great coach and I fully think that this guy’s coming back, for sure.”

In his first full season as an NHL coach, Hiller equaled team bests for wins (48) and points (105) and broke the record for home wins (31). But he had made several crucial mistakes in the playoffs that hastened the team’s exit, leading to another record: The Kings have gone a franchise-worst 11 seasons without winning a postseason series.

Blake was general manager for eight of those seasons. Yet those playoff failures weren’t necessarily the trigger that led to his departure. Robitaille devoted most of a 28-minute meeting with the media Tuesday to his former general manager, saying the two have been discussing Blake’s future with the Kings for most of the last six months.

“We met on over the weekend, we took a couple days to go over the season and go over everything, what happened in the playoffs and so forth,” Robitaille said. “At one point we both realized and agreed that it was time to probably bring a new voice, just to get us to that next level.”

Robitaille and Blake, both Hall of Fame players, were teammates with the Kings and worked together in the front office for more than a decade. That made the mutual decision for Blake and the team to part ways especially difficult, Robitaille said.

“It’s never easy because there’s a friendship part,” he said. “He’s going to leave a big hole. So it’s a hard thing. It’s been a hard weekend.”

Robitaille said the search for a new general manager has already begun and the process will be wide open, with the team considering candidates both inside and outside the organization.

“We don’t have a timeline, but obviously we understand the urgency,” Robitaille said. “We know what’s coming up.”

Once hired, the new general manager will start the job with a lengthy to-do list. Decisions will have to be made regarding a number of players, starting with defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, who led the team in minutes played. He is an unrestricted free agent, as are forwards Andrei Kuzmenko, Tanner Jeannot and Trevor Lewis.

Gavrikov, who made $5.875 million this season, is due for a raise and is Kuzmenko, who came over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline and immediately energized the Kings’ power play. Kuzmenko, 29, made $2.75 million in the final year of his contract.

Defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (center), celebating after scoring a goal with Adrian Kempe (9) and defenseman Mikey Anderson, is one of multiple free agents with whom the Kings have offered to begin contract negotiations. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

In addition, winger Alex Laferriere is a restricted free agent and forward Adrian Kempe is extension-eligible July 1. Robitaille said the team has already reached out to some of those players and offered to begin negotiations.

The team will have money to spend since the NHL salary cap will rise significantly over the next three years, going from $88 million this season to $113.5 million in 2027-28. Robitaille said the team won’t be afraid to spend that money.

“We’re committing to win,” he said. “If you want to win in this league, usually you spend to the cap. But it’s not about spending to the cap. It’s about being wise, doing the right decision and so forth. We’re not just going to throw money, just to throw money. You’ve got to do it right.

“But this team is committed, yeah.”

Robitaille thought the Kings had the the talent to make a deep playoff run this season, especially after they beat Edmonton handily in the first two games of their first-round series. But things took a turn late in Game 3. With the Kings leading late in the third period, Hiller challenged an on-ice call, arguing that the Oilers’ Evander Kane had interfered with goaltender Darcy Kuemper on the score-tying goal. The protest was disallowed, the Oilers were awarded a power play and 10 seconds later they took the lead.

Edmonton would not lose again, eliminating the Kings in the first round for the fourth consecutive season.

Hiller also shortened his bench in the playoffs, overusing a core group of veterans while under-utilizing his bottom forward line and his last two defensemen. As a result, some players were gassed by the end of the series.

“This one hurt big-time,” defenseman Drew Doughty, who leads all skaters in average ice time in the playoffs, told reporters during Monday’s exit interviews. “In past years, I’m not going to say that we could maybe win, but this year, truly, I felt like we were going to win this series.

“Everyone bought into what we were supposed to do. This is the best team we’ve had here in a long, long time. Unfortunately, it didn’t get done.”

Hiller took over as interim coach midway through the 2023-24 season and led the Kings to the postseason — as well as a first-round playoff loss to the Oilers. That earned him the job on a permanent basis, with Blake signing him to signing him to a three-year contract with a fourth-year option last May.

“Jim did a tremendous job,” Robitaille said. “The general manager that’s coming in is going to have to make his own decisions and so forth but we had a really good year. It’s the best year — equal to, I think, ‘74-75 — in Kings’ history.

“But it’s sports and you want to win the last game of the season. That’s our goal.”