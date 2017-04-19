Ducks sweep Flames, advance to second round of the playoffs

The Ducks became the first team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs when they held off the Calgary Flames, 3-1 Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome and swept the teams’ best-of-seven series. Ryan Getzlaf scored into an empty net with 6.7 seconds left to clinch the victory.

The Ducks next will face the winner of the series between the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks. That series is tied at 2-2.

The Ducks have not lost in regulation time since March 10, as they finished the season with an 11-0-3 streak and won their first four playoff games. The quick finish to this series will provide more recovery time for injured defensemen Cam Fowler (knee) and Sami Vatanen (upper body). Fowler hasn’t played since April 4, and Vatanen has missed the last three games.

The Ducks struck early Wednesday and scored on their second shot, a sharp-angled effort by Patrick Eaves. That led Calgary Coach Glen Gulutzan to pull goaltender Brian Elliott—who had been shaky in Game 3—and replace Elliott with Chad Johnson, who hadn’t played since he pulled a groin muscle April 4 in a regular-season game against the Ducks.

Initially, Johnson didn’t fare much better than Elliott had. Johnson gave up a goal on the second shot he faced, at 6:46, stifling the fans’ cheers. Johnson stopped Rickard Rakell’s attempt but left a juicy rebound for Nate Thompson, who pounced on that opportunity for his second goal and fourth point of the series.

For the most part the Ducks stuck with a smart gameplan of getting the puck out of their zone and up quickly to the forwards. They began to sit back a bit as the period wore on, and they tempted fate when Eaves, who had made an excellent play in the defensive zone earlier in the period by blocking a shot taken by Mark Giordano--took a holding penalty in the offensive zone at 16:11. The Flames had scored on five of their previous 13 advantages in the series but they didn’t capitalize on this one, in part because Ducks goalie John Gibson made an excellent save on a shot by Mikael Backlund, taking the shot off his chest and gloving the rebound.

Calgary cut the Ducks’ lead to 2-1 during its eighth straight power play of the series, at 16:07 of the second period, on a goal by Sean Monahan. The Flames center scored four goals in the series, all with a man advantage. Ducks center Ryan Kesler, one of three finalists for the Selke trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward, was in the penalty box for that goal.

Gibson, who was pulled from Game 3 with the Ducks trailing, 4-1, but got off the hook when they rallied for a 5-4 win, was sharper on Wednesday and stopped 36 shots.

The Ducks’ last playoff sweep came in the first round against Winnipeg in 2015. This one occurred on the 61st birthday of Coach Randy Carlyle, giving him an unusual birthday present.

