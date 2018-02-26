Ducks' John Gibson is expected to return Friday

The Ducks don't play again until Friday, and by then John Gibson should be ready to return.
The starting goaltender is on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury and has sat out the last three games. Ryan Miller has filled in but could be returning to backup duty when the Ducks next hit the ice
"We expect Gibby to skate this week," coach Randy Carlyle said after the Ducks' 6-5 shootout loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. "Our expectations are if things continue to go forward, he'll be available to us for our next game."
Gibson sports a 2.51 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage in 46 games.
Miller has been forced to replace Gibson in the middle of games three times in 2018 because of injuries. Miller has started the last three games with Gibson on the mend and started four games this month because of a different injury.
Gibson's last performance was a 40-minute shutout of the Western Conference-best Vegas Golden Knights. He hasn't given up more than two goals in any of his last seven outings.