Predators remain undefeated at home in playoffs with 2-1 win over Ducks in Game 3

Roman Josi banged home a rebound from the center of the right faceoff circle with less than three minutes to play Tuesday, giving the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Ducks and 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

With Chris Wagner in the box for high-sticking, the Predators’ deliberate power-play unit calmly worked the puck into for Mattias Ekholm, whose long slap shot struck Viktor Arvidsson in front of the net. The puck then bounced to a wide-open Josi, whose beat Ducks’ goalie John Gibson high at the near post.

It was an unfair result for Gibson, who faced 40 shots and was beat twice on rebounds.

Corey Perry scored the Ducks’ only on a second-period power play while Filip Forsberg got the Predators’ first goal early in the third period, giving him one in each of the three games of the series.

Playing before a loud sellout crowd bathed in yellow Predator jerseys and waving yellow towels, Nashville ran its home winning streak to 6-0 this postseason, giving them 10 straight playoff victories dating to last season.

But the Ducks made the Predators work for this one.

The Ducks were pushing and banging the Predators after the whistle all night, which helped set up the first goal. After Jared flattened Nashville’s Harry Zolinierczyk with a vicious open-ice check, Nashville’s Cody McLeod dropped the gloves and squared off with Boll in front of the Ducks’ bench. That earned McLeod earned an additional penalty as the instigator of the fight and Perry cashed in the resulting power play, banking a shot from a tough angle of the right pad of Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne.

Renne appeared to catch his skate on the goalpost and momentarily lost his balance, making Perry’s job a bit easier. But it was a gift the Ducks’ forward, who was celebrating his 32nd birthday, gladly accepted since the score, his 35th postseason goal, tied him with Teemu Selanne for second on the franchise’s all-time list.

Forsberg wiped all that away, though, erasing the Ducks’ lead nearly four minutes into the third period, wristing home the rebound of a Ryan Ellis shot from the left circle and setting the stage for Roman’s game-winner.

Both teams also had apparent goals waved off by the officials.

The Ducks thought they had taken a 1-0 lead with less than nine minutes left in the second period when the puck bounced off Ekholm and into the Predators’ net during as scramble in front of the goal. But after a lengthy review, the officials – who had originally waved off the score -- ruled the net has been dislodged before the puck crossed the goal line.

Then Nashville thought it had taken a 2-1 lead – twice – midway through the third period, only to have both goals waved off for goaltender interference.

On the first, Colton Sissons tapped in the rebound of a wicked Josi Roman slap shot from the blue line. But the officials immediately ruled Zolnierczyk had intervened with Gibson in the crease. Eight seconds later, Ryan Johansen banged home another rebound, only to have that score erased by an interference call against Ekholm.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11