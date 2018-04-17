Ducks get obliterated in Game 3 loss in San Jose

Coach Randy Carlyle said the tumble that Montour took to give the Sharks a two-on-one was the turning point of the game. "It just seemed from that point forward we were playing as individuals and guys were trying to do the job by themselves, that's what it appeared to me," he said, adding that his defensemen too often were leading the rush offensively and then getting caught when play turned back the other way. "You try to calm them down, say, 'Just stay with the program here.' It was a one-goal hockey game and then it got away as soon as we gave up the two-on-one when Montour fell down. ...