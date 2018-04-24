Ducks won't retain assistant coach Trent Yawney

Following a disappointing conclusion to the playoffs, the Ducks are making changes.
The team announced Monday that assistant coach Trent Yawney won't be returning. He's been in charge of the defense each of the last four seasons, in addition to the penalty-killing unit, but the Ducks are looking for new leadership.
"While we decided to go in another direction, we thank Trent for his seven years with the Ducks organization and helping develop our young defensemen," a statement from the club read. "Trent is a driven and passionate coach, and we wish him the very best in the future."
General manager Bob Murray made it clear Saturday that coach Randy Carlyle's job is safe. Murray said he's looking to implement changes to improve the team's speed, and it looks like Yawney is the domino to fall.
Murray belabored the point: He wants to see less passing between defensemen at the point, and he wants the team to attack more.
Yawney's exit comes on the heels of the Ducks' surprising defeat to the San Jose Sharks in the first round. The Ducks were swept and gave up eight goals in Game 3, but the fifth-ranked penalty-killing unit was one of the club's strengths all season.
The former Ducks scout also led the development of the team's core defensemen, all of whom are younger than 27: Josh Manson, Brandon Montour, Cam Fowler and Hampus Lindholm.