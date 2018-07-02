Ducks sign Luke Schenn, add depth in free-agent signings

The Ducks didn’t snare any top-tier free agents when the NHL’s free agency period began Sunday, but on Monday they announced six signings that were intended to increase their depth at the NHL and minor league levels. The biggest name was defenseman Luke Schenn, whose career includes a stop with the Kings during the 2015-16 season. He signed a one-year contract with the Ducks for $800,000.
Also signed were left wing Brian Gibbons (one year, $1 million), forward Carter Rowney (three years, total of $3.4 million), center Ben Street (one year, $750,000), goaltender Jared Coreau (one year, two-way, $650,000), and right wing Anton Rodin (one year, $750,000).
Schenn, 28, spent the last two seasons with Arizona. He’s likely to compete for a top-six defense job next season.
“We needed to get faster, so the primary goal was to add some speed up front with some depth signings. We also wanted a veteran defenseman with NHL experience and strong leadership traits,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said, referring to Schenn, “We did inquire about other ‘big names’ on the market over the last week, but found the prices extremely high. We will continue to look to improve our team in other areas.”