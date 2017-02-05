Kings place forward Jordan Nolan on injured reserve

Forward Jordan Nolan has been placed on injured reserve because of a lower-body injury, the Kings confirmed Sunday.

Nolan has not played since sustaining the injury in the Kings’ win over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. He was listed as a scratch for their win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, but was not listed on the game-day roster ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Washington Capitals.

Nolan has not skated with the team during its current four-game road swing after it was reported that he could miss the start of the trip. He has four goals and four assists on the season, and notched three points during the five-game road trip that led into the All-Star break.

With Nolan out against the Flyers, the Kings lines were Marian Gaborik-Anze Kopitar-Dustin Brown, Tanner Pearson-Jeff Carter-Tyler Toffoli, Kyle Clifford-Nic Dowd-Devin Setoguchi and Dwight King-Nick Shore-Trevor Lewis. Kings Coach Darryl Sutter is using the same group against the Capitals.

jesse.dougherty@latimes.com

Twitter: @dougherty_jesse