Kings' Lombardi and Sutter 'set the bar extremely high' but failed to measure up, AEG boss says

The Kings’ failure to make the playoffs in two of the past three seasons with a roster that ownership and club executives believed should have produced better results led to the firing of general manager Dean Lombardi and coach Darryl Sutter, according to Dan Beckerman, the president and chief executive of AEG, the Kings’ parent company.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, a day after Lombardi and Sutter were dismissed despite having won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, Beckerman said the decision to fire the duo was difficult but was necessary to ensure a return to the high standard players, fans and ownership have come to expect of the Kings.

“This was a really difficult decision, one that was not taken lightly. We are all grateful for what Dean and Darryl did for this organization. They’ve built an incredible team. They’ve built an incredible infrastructure. They’ve led us to two Stanley Cup championships,” Beckerman said as he sat beside Luc Robitaille, who was promoted to president and overseer of hockey operations, and Rob Blake, who was promoted to general manager.

“They took the franchise to new heights and set the bar extremely high and for that we’re all forever indebted to them for what they did for this team and this franchise.

“This was a very difficult decision but ultimately it was about our future. It was about evolving and it was about moving forward as an organization. And there are high expectations, there’s no question. With what this team has accomplished in the last several years, in 2012 and 2014, the bar is set extremely high and this business is about success and we have not met our goals the last three years. We need to be competing for championships every year and we haven’t met that objective the last three years.”

Blake said no decisions have been made regarding the next coach or about whether associate head coach John Stevens and assistant coach Davis Payne will stay. Blake also said he would speak to and lean on Michael Futa, who has been the club’s vice president of hockey operations and director of player personnel, but didn’t say if Futa will stay.

The Kings were one of the NHL’s lowest scoring teams this season and also lagged behind the rest of the NHL in their lack of speed. Sutter installed a strict defensive system that limited the offensive freedom of some players, and a new coach might change that system in an effort to produce more goals. Lombardi, who was hired in 2006, was widely criticized for hiring the gruff, blunt Sutter, but their collaboration paid off with the Kings’ first championship, in 2012, and a trip to the Western Conference final in 2013 before the Kings won the Cup again in 2014.

Defenseman Drew Doughty said he “wasn’t completely shocked” by the moves and added that he believes he and many of his teammates can put up better offensive numbers. “At the same time that defensive structure has to stay,” he said.

But he said the Kings must make better use of their speed and lose some of the staleness that had infiltrated their game.

“Definitely we have to use the speed better. We’ve been taught with the same things over and over for so long we’re almost easy to read because we’ve been doing it for so long,” he said. “So I think bringing a new coach in will definitely change the way we play and therefore make it harder for our opponents, because they’re not going to be used to what we’re usually doing.

“Definitely speed is one of the things we want to bring in. We have a lot of guys that can skate real fast and we need to bring that out of them and I think a different system might bring that out.”

He also said that while players often tune out a coach who has been in charge for a long time — Sutter was named coach in December 2011 — that was not the case with Sutter.

“No, we did not. We listened to Darryl right to the last game, even the last three games that didn’t mean anything to us,” Doughty said. “We all believed in his system. Maybe it was time for a change. I’m not disagreeing with that, but at the same time we didn’t tune Darryl out. He was our leader from the day he got here until the day he left.”

Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Do you have what it takes to be a Laker Girl? Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Every year, the Laker Girls hold open auditions for a spot on their team. So our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, decided he wanted to find out if he had what it takes to be a member of the famous dance squad. Caption Opening day for Los Angeles Dodgers The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. The sights and sounds of the Dodgers' opening day. Caption Curiosity Correspondent: Learn to throw a pitch in 60 seconds It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> It's the start of the 2017 baseball season and our Curiosity Correspondent, Benjamin Crutcher, went to Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching coach Rick Honeycutt to find out how someone who isn't a pitcher could throw a first pitch at a game and not look terrible. Live coverage of opening day at Dodger Stadium >> Caption Fans at the Dodgers 2017 season opener Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Fans celebrate as the Dodgers open their 2017 season against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Caption Lakers honor Shaquille O'Neal with giant statue outside Staples Center Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center. Former Laker Shaquille O'Neal had a statue unveiled in his honor at Staples Center.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen