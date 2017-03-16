Kings finish big homestand with 2-0 win over Sabres but out of playoff position

It was supposed to be the homestand that saved the Kings’ season.

With the playoff race entering the home stretch, they would play seven consecutive games at the Staples Center, one against the team they’re chasing and three against teams with losing records.

If the Kings were going to go on a tear, this was where it would start.

Two weeks later, they filed out of the Staples Center having gone 4-2-1 on the homestand, capped by Thursday night’s uninspired 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

That’s good, but not good enough. Because what had been a one-point deficit in the Western Conference wild-card race is now a four-point gap — with seven fewer games in which to make it up.

Where two weeks ago there was hope, now there is mostly desperation.

“We need to win every game,” forward Tyler Toffoli said earlier this week. “We need to get rolling here and find a way to get two points in all these games coming up.”

The Kings did that Thursday, with Jarome Iginla and Adrian Kempe scoring third-period goals to snap a two-game losing streak.

But just as with the homestand, the Kings could have done much better, wasting several chances put the Sabres away early.

With Buffalo skating backward for most of the first and second periods, the Kings got off 26 shots. Sabres’ goalie Robin Lehner was equal to the challenge, though, making a number of difficult saves to keep the game scoreless.

The Sabres’ offensive strategy, meanwhile, was a boring and ineffective game of dump-and-chase, one that required Kings goalie Jonathan Quick to make just two saves in the first period. Two other shots ricocheted off the goalposts.

