Kings' comeback against Stars ends with first overtime loss of season

Esa Lindell scored 1:07 into overtime and the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, on Friday night.

Lindell, a rookie defenseman, scored during a two-on-one break against Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff. Stars captain Jamie Benn eased a pass from the right side to Lindell at the left faceoff circle for his third goal this season.

It was the Kings’ first loss in seven overtime games this season. Dallas is 2-7.

Jeff Carter scored both Kings goals on rebounds. He connected on the power play in the first period and tied the score at 2-all at 10:51 of the third.

Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa scored during regulation for Dallas.

Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 29 saves. Zatkoff had 28.

Dallas finished a five-game homestand 3-1-1. The Kings are 3-2-2 on a nine-game road trip.