Three takeaways from the Kings' four-player trade with Ottawa

Only Boston has given up fewer goals per game this season than the Kings, but lately it's been raining goals in the team's net. And while coach John Stevens insists nothing is wrong with Quick, that would be hard to prove given his recent performances. Quick was pulled less than two minutes into the second period Tuesday after giving up four goals — and that was one of his better efforts as a starter in the last three weeks. In his past four starts, including Tuesday, Quick has allowed 15 goals; in two of those games he didn't make it to the middle of the second period. Going back even further, he is 2-8 in the last 10 starts. With backup Darcy Kuemper also struggling on the road trip — six goals allowed in his last 62 minutes — the Kings need to tighten things up before the playoff race runs away from them. Will Phaneuf help? He couldn't hurt.