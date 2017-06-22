Kings choose De'Aaron Fox at No. 5 overall

5. Sacramento Kings: De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky, 6-4, 170

Injuries led to Fox turning in an inconsistent freshman year at Kentucky, but his NBA potential was still clear. An explosive athlete, Fox led all power-conference players in fast-break scoring with 5.9 points per game and showed he can finish at the rim, making almost 60% of his shots in the paint.

However, his poor jump shooting will make him easier to defend at the NBA level. Fox shot just 31% on pull-up jumpers last season and fared even worse on spot-up attempts, converting just 20%.

-- Tyler Blint-Welsh

Reaction: Speed. Fox can accelerate with the basketball similar to the way John Wall can. The Kings need a point guard.

-- Broderick Turner