College basketball: No. 1 Villanova escapes upset bid; No. 6 Michigan State wins on road

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points despite leaving the game briefly with a left ankle injury, Donte DiVincenzo added 23 and top-ranked Villanova avoided another upset in Milwaukee with an 85-82 win Sunday over Marquette.
Four players scored in double figures for the Wildcats (20-1, 7-1 Big East), who turned away surge after surge from Marquette (13-8, 4-5) to survive in front of a rowdy crowd at the Bradley Center.
It was a year ago that Marquette upset a then-No. 1 Villanova team in another down-to-the-wire thriller .
The Wildcats dodged another takedown despite some sloppy stretches of play.
DiVincenzo's putback off a missed 3 with 15 seconds to go left Villanova with a five-point lead after Collin Gillespie stripped a driving Sacar Anim under the bucket at the other end for a steal with 49 seconds remaining.
Andrew Rowsey led Marquette with 27 points, including a deep 3 from the wing that pulled the Golden Eagles to 83-80 with 1:30 left.
They couldn't get any closer and repeat last year's heroics.
No. 3 Purdue 74, at Indiana 67: Isaac Haas matched his career high with 26 points, Vincent Edwards added 19 and No. 3 Purdue held off Indiana 74-67 on Sunday for its school-record 17th consecutive victory.
The Boilermakers (21-2, 10-0 Big Ten) extended the nation's longest active winning streak with their 12th straight conference victory, also a school record. Purdue hasn't lost since Nov. 23.
Juwan Morgan had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Robert Johnson finished with 21 points and six assists to lead Indiana (12-10, 5-5). It just wasn't quite enough as the Hoosiers went toe-to-toe for 40 minutes with their bitterest rival.
Indiana controlled the pace and the game for most of the first half as former star Victor Oladipo watched from the front row.
The Hoosiers still led 53-48 with 11:29 to go.
But Purdue answered with eight straight, retaking the lead on Dakota Mathias' 3-pointer with 10:06 left. Indiana tied it twice after that, the last coming at 62 with 5:13 to play.
The Boilermakers broke the tie on Edwards' free throw and finished the game on 12-5 spurt, sealing it at the free throw line.
Edwards also had seven rebounds. Haas had five.
Purdue moved into a five-way for the eighth-longest winning streak in conference history and is one of two power-five conference teams still unbeaten in league play. Virginia is the other.
No. 6 Michigan State 74, at Maryland 68: Joshua Langford scored 19 points and led a second-half surge that carried No. 6 Michigan State past fading Maryland 74-68 Sunday, giving Spartans coach Tom Izzo his seventh straight 20-win season.
Down by 13 at halftime, Michigan State (20-3, 8-2 Big Ten) returned to outscore the Terrapins 20-4 in the opening 5 1/2 minutes and held on for its fourth straight victory.
Izzo, who now has 18 20-win seasons at Michigan State, has missed that plateau only once since 2003-04.
Cassius Winston scored 13 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12 for the Spartans, who shot 53 percent after halftime and finished with a 46-29 rebounding advantage.
Kevin Huerter led Maryland with 17 points, and Anthony Cowan Jr. and Darryl Morsell each had 12. The Terrapins (15-8, 4-6) have lost five of seven, a skid that began with a 91-61 defeat at Michigan State on Jan. 4.
at No. 17 Wichita State 90, Tulsa 71: Austin Reaves hit seven 3-pointers in the first half and scored all of his career-high 23 points before halftime to lead No. 17 Wichita State over Tulsa 90-71 on Sunday.
Reaves, a sophomore reserve, made his first seven 3-point attempts. He finished 7 of 11 from outside the arc.
Shaquille Morris scored 20 points for Wichita State (17-4, 7-2 American Athletic Conference), while Darral Willis had 15 and Zach Brown added 10.
Corey Henderson, a transfer from Wichita State, scored 28 points for Tulsa (11-10, 4-5), hitting five 3s. Junior Etou finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sterling Taplin scored 12.
Wichita State ended the game on a 24-9 run.
Reaves blew past his season high (12) and career high (15) in scoring with time to spare in the first half. His sixth 3-pointer splashed in with 5:08 to play in the half, and he sank his seventh 3 with 4:31 on the clock, giving the Shockers a 33-27 lead.
No. 18 Clemson 72, at Georgia Tech 70: Gabe DeVoe scored a career-high 25 points, Marcquise Reed hit a decisive layup in the closing seconds and No. 18 Clemson held off Georgia Tech 72-70 on Sunday night.
The Tigers (17-4, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a three-game road losing streak. They took their first lead on Elijah Thomas' three-point play early in the second half and didn't trail again even though Georgia Tech tied it at 70-all on two free throws by Josh Okogie with 41.2 seconds remaining.
Okogie missed an ensuing layup that set up Reed's layup at the 25-second mark, and Reed, with 3 seconds remaining, whiffed on his only free throw attempt of the game and his first in 15 attempts overall. Ben Lammers rebounded for Georgia Tech, but time expired before Jose Alvarado's long 3-point attempt bounced off the rim.
Okogie finished with 26 points, and Abdoulaye Gueye added 14 for Georgia Tech (10-11, 3-5), which has dropped four straight.
Clemson needed a dominant performance after getting blown out last Tuesday at No. 2 Virginia. The Tigers committed a season-high 19 turnovers against the Cavaliers, but they had just seven against the Jackets.
Lammers' lengthy one-handed putback gave the Jackets their first 10-point lead with 13:03 left in the first half. They were up by 12 twice before DeVoe's layup made it 29-24 at the 5:47 mark. Mitchell converted a four-point play in the last minute of the first half to make it 38-36 at intermission.
DeVoe kept the score close in the first half with 18 points. He was 4 for 5 on 3s before intermission.