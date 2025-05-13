Prep talk: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball faces big-time test

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame softball coach Justin Siegel was once the coach of Oklahoma standout Ella Parker in high school. Now he’ll get to face future Sooner Kai Minor of Orange Lutheran in a Southern Section Division 1 playoff opener on Thursday.

“She’s a great player,” Siegel said.

It’s one of the most intriguing playoff openers. Notre Dame has moved from Division 3 to Division 1 under third-year coach Siegel, whose team won the Mission League title. Orange Lutheran was Division 1 runner-up last season and won the Trinity League.

“It’s sort of David vs. Goliath,” Siegel said.

Notre Dame has six freshmen and is building toward the future. The Knights will need a strong performance from junior pitcher Aliyah Garcia, who is 15-3.

Orange Lutheran has young pitching, but it will be interesting to see how Notre Dame pitches to Minor. The Knights used to see coaches ordering intentional walks to Parker in high school. Minor presents a similar challenge with her speed and ability to create havoc.

