Excitement ratchets up as Mayweather-McGregor fight week begins

Welcome to the start of Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight week, which begins with the disappointment of thunderstorms and clouds threatening the visual of the solar eclipse to be seen here at 10:27 a.m.

The fighters will appear at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday for their grand arrivals, ratcheting up the hype for the unique boxing match Saturday between the 49-0, five-division champion Mayweather and McGregor, the UFC’s only simultaneous two-division champion.

“This is history, never-before-done stuff,” McGregor said. “Two men at the pinnacle of the game in both sports. All the way through, from the world tour to the [ongoing] interest.

“I’m just grateful to be part of it and there’s not a second that goes by that I don’t embrace it all. I saw the imagery, the video footage [from the four-city press tour], and thought, ‘This is stuff that lives on … ,’ when I’m gone.”

While Mayweather has said the Nevada Athletic Commission’s permission for the 154-pound bout to be fought in lighter eight-ounce gloves will improve his ability to pursue his first knockout victory since 2011, McGregor said he’s the one who will continually initiate the action.

“I’m going to come forward, go at him,” McGregor said. “I tell you what, he said he’s going to come at me? I’m telling you I’m going to him. Let’s see who takes the first step backward. That’ll be the first win or loss in the fight. Who takes the first step back. Watch it. Say, ‘OK, Floyd took the first step back. That’s the first defeat of the night.’”

WHAT IT IS: It’s difficult for former HBO sports executive and veteran promoter Lou DiBella to withhold an opinion, and as someone who’s invested three decades of his life in boxing, he feels comfortable attending Mayweather-McGregor.

“I’ll put the poetry and drama of a great fight against any other sporting event, but way too often, we put on [bad fights]... I’m not saying that’s what this is. But for [promoter] Oscar [De La Hoya] to be there telling everyone what a great fight Canelo [Alvarez]-[Julio Cesar] Chavez Jr. would be and to now take shots at Mayweather-McGregor …” DiBella said.

“We’re getting a great spectacle of this great UFC striker against an iconic boxing figure of all time coming off a two-year layoff and I don’t see anyone selling it otherwise.”