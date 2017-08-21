Floyd Mayweather invites fans to party with him at gentlemen's club

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is inviting fans all week to the gentleman’s club he owns in Las Vegas, Girl Collection.

“Come hang out with me tonight and ask me anything you want, live and in person!” Mayweather wrote last week. “All the way through Aug. 28.

“That’s right. I’m partying the entire week before my fight. … Bring your friends and meet me there.”

Mayweather takes great pride in his new business, and he brushed off some comments by upcoming opponent Conor McGregor during the press tour about keeping “50 strippers on the payroll.”

Surprisingly, though, Mayweather told Jimmy Kimmel last week that he hasn’t received a lap dance in about 20 years. Kimmel cracked that he feels Mayweather should be obligated to since he’s asking that of his patrons.

“I don’t have to,” Mayweather responded. “I own the club.”